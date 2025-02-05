We're probably getting Madden and EA Sports FC on Nintendo Switch 2, as EA's CEO says the franchises 'could find real energy' on the upcoming console

EA's CEO has hinted that Madden and EA Sports FC are destined for Switch 2

He believes the sports franchises "could bring real energy" to the console

The full Switch 2 reveal is due to happen on April 2, 2025

Yep, you can probably expect the two biggest sports games in the world - Madden and EA Sports FC - to come to Nintendo Switch 2.

As reported by VGC, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson was posed the question of which franchises could make the jump to Nintendo's upcoming console at a recent earnings call.

Wilson stated that having a new platform available "gives us the ability to access and acquire new players. Typically, we’ve had franchises perform very well on Nintendo platforms."

Then, on the topic of the company's two largest sports franchises, Wilson added: “Certainly, our expectation is that products like FC and Madden and others might find real energy on the platform, as they have done in the past."

While Nintendo's current console has yet to receive any version of Madden, it has played host to a number of FIFA and EA Sports FC titles. Typically, though, these have been severely scaled back in terms of features and/or visual fidelity. It does seem that a more powerful Switch 2 could open the doors for more of EA's franchises to make the cut.

Wilson stressed that nothing is set in stone as of yet, saying there's "nothing in our models at this juncture. But our expectation is that any time a great new console comes into the marketplace that gives us access to new players and new communities, that we have the IP that will benefit from that.”

It remains to be seen just how much Electronic Arts will support the Nintendo Switch 2, but it certainly would be nice to have series like Need for Speed, Battlefield, and of course Madden available for play on the go.

