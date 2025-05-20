Nintendo has confirmed its attendance at Gamescom 2025

The annual gaming event will take place in late August in Germany

A whole bunch of Nintendo Switch 2 games are likely to be featured

Nintendo has confirmed that it will be returning to Gamescom this year. The annual event based in Cologne, Germany, is one of the largest on the gaming calendar.

And now that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be out by the time Gamescom occurs between August 20 - 24, it's something of a no-brainer for the company to be in attendance this year.

The news was confirmed by Nintendo's official German X / Twitter account. Using the website's built-in translation feature, the post reads: "Mark your calendar in red: Nintendo will be back at Gamescom in 2025. We look forward to welcoming you to Cologne from August 20th to 24th!"

Now, if you were hoping for a rundown on what Nintendo Switch 2 games will be featured at Nintendo's booth, that unfortunately hasn't been confirmed yet. It'll likely be a round-up of the usual suspects, particularly Metroid Prime 4: Beyond if that game hasn't been released by the time Gamescom occurs. Upcoming third-party releases like Hades 2 and Borderlands 4 could also make a potential appearance.

While I'm sure the likes of Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will also be playable (even though these will have launched before August), Gamescom is also a great chance to preview games ahead of their release. That has me wondering if we can expect another Nintendo Direct presentation sometime between the Switch 2's June 5 launch and Gamescom's late-August dates.

Is the news of Nintendo's attendance at Gamescom this year surprising? No, not really. The company skipped out on last year's event, presumably because it didn't have much to showcase at the time for the aging Nintendo Switch hardware. Now that it has a fresh new console on the block, a return to Europe's largest gaming event should be a given.

