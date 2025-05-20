- Nintendo has confirmed its attendance at Gamescom 2025
- The annual gaming event will take place in late August in Germany
- A whole bunch of Nintendo Switch 2 games are likely to be featured
Nintendo has confirmed that it will be returning to Gamescom this year. The annual event based in Cologne, Germany, is one of the largest on the gaming calendar.
And now that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be out by the time Gamescom occurs between August 20 - 24, it's something of a no-brainer for the company to be in attendance this year.
The news was confirmed by Nintendo's official German X / Twitter account. Using the website's built-in translation feature, the post reads: "Mark your calendar in red: Nintendo will be back at Gamescom in 2025. We look forward to welcoming you to Cologne from August 20th to 24th!"
Now, if you were hoping for a rundown on what Nintendo Switch 2 games will be featured at Nintendo's booth, that unfortunately hasn't been confirmed yet. It'll likely be a round-up of the usual suspects, particularly Metroid Prime 4: Beyond if that game hasn't been released by the time Gamescom occurs. Upcoming third-party releases like Hades 2 and Borderlands 4 could also make a potential appearance.
While I'm sure the likes of Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will also be playable (even though these will have launched before August), Gamescom is also a great chance to preview games ahead of their release. That has me wondering if we can expect another Nintendo Direct presentation sometime between the Switch 2's June 5 launch and Gamescom's late-August dates.
Is the news of Nintendo's attendance at Gamescom this year surprising? No, not really. The company skipped out on last year's event, presumably because it didn't have much to showcase at the time for the aging Nintendo Switch hardware. Now that it has a fresh new console on the block, a return to Europe's largest gaming event should be a given.
You might also like...
- Bad news if you splashed out on an expensive gaming TV, Nintendo Switch 2 will only support VRR in handheld mode
- Nintendo Switch 2 is forecasted to sell 100 million units by the end of 2029, according to industry analysts
- Full Nintendo Switch 2 specs detailed in new report – here's what you need to know
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.