Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #800) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

VERMOUTH

PLYMOUTH

CLASSIC

DASHBOARD

BLABBERMOUTH

DARTMOUTH

LITTLE

PORT

FLYWHEEL

CHATTERBOX

RUSHMORE

MARSALA

WINDBAG

THE

SHERRY

PRATTLER

NYT Connections today (game #800) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: First with the gossip

First with the gossip GREEN: Grapes with added spirit

Grapes with added spirit BLUE: Add a word that’s like a big stone

Add a word that’s like a big stone PURPLE: These begin with fast words

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #800) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: QUITE THE TALKER

GREEN: FORTIFIED WINES

BLUE: ___ ROCK

PURPLE: STARTING WITH WAYS TO MOVE QUICKLY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #800) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #800, are…

YELLOW: QUITE THE TALKER BLABBERMOUTH, CHATTERBOX, PRATTLER, WINDBAG

BLABBERMOUTH, CHATTERBOX, PRATTLER, WINDBAG GREEN: FORTIFIED WINES MARSALA, PORT, SHERRY, VERMOUTH

MARSALA, PORT, SHERRY, VERMOUTH BLUE: ___ ROCK CLASSIC, LITTLE, PLYMOUTH, THE

CLASSIC, LITTLE, PLYMOUTH, THE PURPLE: STARTING WITH WAYS TO MOVE QUICKLY DARTMOUTH, DASHBOARD, FLYWHEEL, RUSHMORE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

A great puzzle today, with just the right level of difficulty – which I believe is demonstrated by the fact that I got the four groups in difficulty order.

Being something of a BLABBERMOUTH, the Yellow group was an easy spot. Next, I flirted with joining PLYMOUTH, DARTMOUTH and RUSHMORE as they all sound like American colleges, but fortunately my knowledge of FORTIFIED WINES is better than higher education, so I abandoned this diversion.

Finally, I was able to spot ___ ROCK from the remaining eight tiles, mainly thanks to THE – which made no sense until I saw the link with CLASSIC. Ahh, the sweet smell of success.

