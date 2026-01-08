GameStop is reportedly closing down multiple stores across the US this month

Though unconfirmed by the company, sources say that the closures are part of ongoing cost-cutting efforts and to adapt to changing shopping habits

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing was also published in December that said GameStop plans to close "a significant number of additional stores"

GameStop is reportedly planning to shutter even more stores across the United States in January.

As reported by The Independent, sources from customers and local media suggest that the video game retail chain will close down multiple stores in Ohio, Illinois, New York, Kansas, Kentucky, Connecticut, and Minnesota this month as part of ongoing cost-cutting efforts and to adapt to changing shopping habits.

An unofficial GameStop closing list (via Desert Sun) is currently tracking the closings.

The list claims that 25 locations are confirmed to close this month, with nine listed as reported through customer alerts, in-store signs, and direct notices.

The new closures follow the 590 U.S. stores that closed during the last fiscal year as part of GameStop's "store portfolio optimization review" (via Fast Company), with 1,000 stores worldwide closing over the preceding year, as CNN reported in March 2025, after it shared its intention to invest in Bitcoin.

The company reported operating 2,325 stores in the US in early 2025, and an estimated 3,200 stores globally.

GameStop hasn't released an official statement yet confirming the shutdowns; however, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing was published in December that detailed closing "a significant number of additional stores" during its 2025 fiscal year, ending January 31, 2026.

"During fiscal 2024, we initiated a comprehensive store portfolio optimization review which involves identifying stores for closure based on many factors, including an evaluation of current market conditions and individual store performance," the filing reads. "This review, among other things, resulted in the closure of 590 stores in the United States in fiscal 2024. We anticipate closing a significant number of additional stores in fiscal 2025."

