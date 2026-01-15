Swegta's Bully Online mod has been shut down, and all source code has been scrubbed from the internet

The creator gave no reason, but it's suspected that Rockstar sent a cease and desist to shut down the project

A developer on the project said, "know this was not something we wanted"

The creator of the Bully Online mod has announced that the project has permanently shut down, one month after launch.

The viral mod was released in December and turned Rockstar Games' 2006 game into a multiplayer experience; however, the project has now been completely scrubbed from the internet, including the source code.

"The Bully Online project is shutting down. Thank you all for playing," project lead 'Swegta' announced in an update on their official website (via GamesRadar).

Insider Gaming was able to find screenshots of messages from Swegta's Discord, which offered some more information.

"The Bully Online project is shutting down forever, which unfortunately means all the following is going to happen in 24 hours: our official Bully Online server (on swegta.com) will be shutdown, development of scripts for Bully Online will stop, the source code will be removed from swegta.com, all our webpages referring to it will be removed, the launcher downloads will taken down, and all Bully Online account data will be permanently deleted," reads one message," one message reads.

The team member also said that Swegta will be making a video with more details on the shutdown, writing, "know this was not something we wanted."

Before the mod was released, Swegta said there were no concerns over Rockstar ordering a take-down of the mod since it required a legal copy of the game to work, "it competes with no Rockstar Games/Take-Two property" and "only modifies the game executable and loads content we made."

Swegta or his team didn't offer a reason as to why the mod was shut down, but this situation does seem like Rockstar likely sent a cease and desist to the creator, something the company is known to have done in the past.

Speaking of mods, Rockstar has now launched the Cfx Marketplace, a website dedicated to the buying and selling of GTA Online and Red Dead Online mods.

