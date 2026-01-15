Michael from GTA 5 wearing a grey suit and walking outside in the desert with a car behind him.

Rockstar Games has launched its new modding storefront, Cfx Marketplace

The website is currently available to a select few GTA Online and Red Dead Online creators who can sell their mods to players

Some mods are free, while others will be paid

Rockstar Games has launched the Cfx Marketplace, a website dedicated to the buying and selling of GTA Online and Red Dead Online mods.

The Cfx Marketplace is officially live and is described as a "curated digital storefront where talented FiveM/RedM creators can share and sell their work" (via IGN).

"Made just for you. The official Rockstar modding UGC marketplace for RedM & FiveM. Discover assets, scripts and upload your own creations using the portal," the homepage reads.

The website is currently only available to a select group of creators, but players who enjoy modding can browse the storefront and purchase free and paid mods.

Some mods already uploaded include the likes of new maps, characters, outfits, vehicles, customizable features, scripts, and more that expand each game's world.

Creators can sell individual mods, as well as creator bundles that include several at once, and some already have thousands of downloads.

Rockstar and parent company Take-Two used to be very against modding, even accusing FiveM, the website that hosts GTA Online mods, of piracy a few years back.

However, the studio later went on to purchase Cfx.re, a popular GTA Online modding team, in 2023, which is probably why its latest Cfx Marketplace probably sounds so familiar.

At this time, Rockstar's new modding site is only for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, but it could potentially host Grand Theft Auto 6 mods in the future, when the game eventually comes to PC, that is, or even the next iteration of GTA Online.

The game is expected to launch on November 19, 2026, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

