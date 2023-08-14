Rockstar has acquired a major modding community ahead of GTA 6

Rockstar has revealed that it has acquired Cfx.re, the modding community and team behind FiveM and RedM - two of the biggest role-playing servers for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

As reported by our sister site GamesRadar+ recently, Cfx.re has been officially welcomed into the fold with Rockstar having "watched with excitement as Rockstar’s creative community have found new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, particularly through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers". You can see Rockstar's official tweet below, which includes a link to the official news post.

This is an exciting acquisition, particularly ahead of GTA 6 - which could arrive with us next year - and leaves the door open to official mods being incorporated (potentially) into the game, or at least having mod community input.

Today, we are proud to announce that https://t.co/RIDVpeoqCS — the team behind the biggest Rockstar roleplay and creator communities, FiveM and RedM — are now officially a part of Rockstar Games: https://t.co/PqVyvdsjIX pic.twitter.com/gd3ETq9iwxAugust 11, 2023 See more

Cfx.re reciprocated the confirmation with a tweet and post too. The team is keen to highlight that nothing will change operationally henceforth - "day-to-day operations won’t have any noticeable changes" - and that there is no direct link to Grand Theft Auto's next installment. Cfx.re said "...for those curious about what else Rockstar is working on, please understand that our partnership with Rockstar Games is focused on our FiveM and RedM platforms. So please, do not ask us about the next GTA!" Okay, then, clear enough.

Today we are extremely excited to announce that the https://t.co/bCi7twSjM3 team is now officially part of Rockstar Games! Read more on our forums: https://t.co/Pmrjq1HUDNAugust 11, 2023 See more

The statements, naturally, haven't stopped fans from getting enthusiastically carried away with how this coming together could affect and improve GTA 6. For context, the servers that Cfx.re hosts enables players to create their own worlds in Rockstar's games and play online together within them. This leads to a multitude of possible adventures that can be had - could these fan-made tales be adjacent to GTA 6 officially, then? Perhaps - this is one to keep an eye on.

