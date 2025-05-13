Rockstar insider 'Tez2' says a Grand Theft Auto 4 port could be released later this year

'Tez2' claims someone at Rockstar "hinted" at a GTA 4 port and "by now it should've gone up a year in development"

The insider also says a possible Max Payne 3 remaster will be released next, after the GTA 4 port

Grand Theft Auto 4 is reportedly coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year, followed by a possible Max Payne 3 remaster.

As reported by Eurogamer, this latest rumor comes from Rockstar insider 'Tez2', who shared on the GTA Forum that someone at Rockstar Games "hinted" at a GTA 4 port for modern consoles and "by now it should've gone up a year in development".

'Tez2' also said that "we may end up seeing it drop later this year" and that a port of the 2008 game is one of the reasons why the Liberty City Preservation Project, a fan-made GTA mod, was taken down by the studio earlier this year.

It's also claimed that Rockstar is developing a Max Payne 3 port that will potentially release after the GTA 4 port.

"If they still follow their plan laid out from the pandemic days, they'll do an MP3 port after IV. So that is an opportunity to do a bundle or a Definitive Edition. Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes, and a Max Payne 3 port," 'Tez2' posted.

Rockstar Games is notorious for keeping development projects quiet, and no announcements of a GTA 4 or Max Payne 3 remaster have been made at this time.

The studio released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition back in 2021, which contained GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, so it would make sense for it to want to port GTA 4 to modern consoles as well.

A GTA 4 remaster would tide fans over while we wait for Grand Theft Auto 6, which was recently delayed from its original 2025 release and is now slated to launch on May 26, 2026.