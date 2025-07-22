The PS5 Pro is rumored to be the only way to get 60fps in GTA 6 – but I'm absolutely not buying one for $700

Recent rumors suggest Rockstar Games' GTA 6 will run at 60fps on Sony's PS5 Pro

Sony and Rockstar are reportedly working closely together for the game's optimization on PS5

60fps on the base PS5 isn't completely out of the woods yet

The countdown clock to Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 feels like it's ticking faster than ever, with a release date set for May 26, 2026 – and in the meantime, a new rumor may spell great news for PS5 Pro owners.

According to reputable leaker Detective Seeds on X, GTA 6 will run at 60fps on PS5 Pro as Sony engineers are reportedly working closely with Rockstar to help achieve the performance target. This comes from the Oblivion remake leaker, so it's safe to say there's a level of credibility here.

Detective Seeds suggests that there will be multiple graphical settings, but will reportedly only be available on the PS5 Pro, and not the base configuration. It doesn't sound completely far-fetched either, as it's evident that Sony and Rockstar have maintained a strong marketing partnership over the years, and that's rumored to continue leading up to GTA 6's launch.

Based on the leak, there are clear hints that 60fps on the base PS5 isn't completely off the cards; rumors also hint at Sony and Rockstar optimizing other titles for 60fps as well, which rings a bell, surrounding Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fans have been requesting a 60fps patch for the critically acclaimed title, so it would be surprising if this wasn't aimed at the base PS5 (especially since it has already been achieved via console exploits). The visual fidelity in GTA 6 is arguably vastly superior to Red Dead Redemption 2's, but the two are still in similar ballparks – so, if the base PS5 gets a 60fps patch for the 2018 title, could that mean the same for GTA 6?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Analysis: 60fps or not, I'm not paying $700 for the PS5 Pro

Surely, I'm not the only one who doesn't really care whether or not GTA 6 runs at 60fps on console or not? I mean, don't get me wrong, I'd love to see it available in some capacity, and this isn't me saying '30fps is perfectly fine, stop complaining. ' However, you better believe I'm not paying $700 for a PS5 Pro just to achieve that performance target.

I'd argue that Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is one of the only titles where I'd happily settle with high-quality visuals at 4K 30fps over 60fps (only if optimization for 60fps wasn't possible) on console.

Perhaps you could say that's my excitement for its eventual launch on PC speaking, since I know much higher frame rates will inevitably be available – but if I could play Final Fantasy XVI on PS5 on its quality graphics mode, a fast-paced action RPG game, without it ruining the experience, then I can easily do the same with the arguably the most anticipated game of all-time.

Again, I must stress that 60fps should become a priority for developers on console, but I don't think it will be the end of the world if that doesn't happen for GTA 6 on the base PS5.