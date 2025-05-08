Rockstar Games has confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 's latest trailer was "captured entirely in-game" on the PS5

The trailer was comprised of gameplay and cutscenes

Rockstar dropped the trailer after delaying the game to May 26, 2026

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was captured entirely on the PlayStation 5.

In case you missed it, the studio just dropped a brand new trailer for its anticipated game, which offered an in-depth look at the game's dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia, a fresh look at Vice City, and introductions to new characters.

It looks incredible, and much to everyone's surprise, the end of the trailer stated that it was captured on the PS5. That's right, the base PS5, not the PS5 Pro!

However, there was some discussion as to whether the footage shown was purely cinematics for the simple fact that it looks too damn good, with some parts of the trailer showing what appears to be ray-traced reflections in car mirrors and water.

Well, we now have an answer, as Rockstar has since revealed that the entire trailer was comprised of gameplay and cutscenes.

"Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes," Rockstar said in a post on social media the following day.

GTA 6 was originally supposed to launch in late 2025, but Rockstar has delayed the game until May 26, 2026. According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, the studio decided to delay it by one more year to "avoid brutal crunch". Considering how good the game looks right now, there's a chance the GTA 6 will look even better on release.

The game is launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but there's no word on a PC release just yet.

