Grand Theft Auto 6 release date confirmed, but it's been delayed - here's why

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed

But we do finally have a release date

It will launch on May 26, 2026

Developer Rockstar Games has finally given us an official release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, though simultaneously revealed that the game has been delayed.

As confirmed in a recent press release, the highly anticipated open-world crime game will now release on "May 26, 2026" - a year after its previously announced 2025 release window.

"Hi everyone," the press release begins. "Grand Theft Auto 6 is now set to release on May 26, 2026."

It goes on to apologize for the delay: "We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game."

It also provides a reason for the decision, stating that "With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

It concludes by saying that more information will be shared "soon".

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released back in December 4, 2023, and has now been viewed more than 251 million times on YouTube.

The game will take place in the fictionalized US state of Leonida, home of the the iconic Vice City featured in previous games. It follows new protagonist Lucia and her partner as they go on the run from the law.

Industry analysts predict that the game's release will be "one of the biggest entertainment launches in history" and that it could potentially generate more than $1 billion in pre-order sales alone.

It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.