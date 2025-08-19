The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gameplay reveal trailer has convinced me that it's never been more over

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 just got a new gameplay reveal trailer at Opening Night Live 2025

It showed off some of the campaign, including the PvE 'Endgame'

The game will launch on November 14, 2025

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 has officially finished, and I was pretty disappointed by this year's show. There were loads of announcements, sure, but many of them felt like pure filler. Did we seriously need not just one, but two whole World of Tanks trailers?

As a long-time Call of Duty fan, I was really looking forward to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gameplay reveal, which was confirmed ahead of the show, but even that left a sour taste in my mouth.

The trailer showed off some levels from the campaign and gave us our first look at its four-player co-op in action. The visuals are definitely there with some really stunning sights like the neon-lit rooftops of Tokyo, but the frequent glimpses of large open environments left me feeling uneasy.

I can't help but think that they look more like the maps from the open-world 'Open Combat Missions' of 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 than the linear environments that the series is known for.

Modern Warfare 3 had easily the weakest campaign in Call of Duty history, transparently comprised of sloppily repurposed Warzone battle royale content, and I worry that the same thing is true of Black Ops 7's offering.

We already know that part of the story takes place in Avalon - a map that rumors indicate was initially intended for Warzone - but things only got worse when a subsequent developer video confirmed that the campaign's final mission will be some kind of weird multiplayer "social experience".

Officially called the Endgame, it's a repeatable PvE (player versus enemy) experience that drops you into Avalon with your squad to explore and survive against a wide range of enemies, which sounds suspiciously like a Warzone match to me.

Like Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 7 is being released as a direct sequel to its immediate predecessor - Black Ops 6. Hailing from the same two studios, Treyarch and Raven. I hope that not many corners have been cut in order to make that shorter than the usual production time.

More of the game is being shown at an upcoming Call of Duty Next on September 30, 2025, so I'm hoping that multiplayer and zombies – the other two parts of the offering – will look a lot more promising.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to launch on November 14, 2025.