Black Ops 7 beta dates: here's when early access and open betas are running
The numbers, Mason!
The Black Ops 7 beta dates have now been fully revealed. We know that players will get the chance to play this year's Call of Duty early in October, with early access available for those who pre-order.
From what we've seen so far, Black Ops 7 is going all in on futuristic warfare, with plenty of returning characters leading the campaign. Interestingly, the campaign can be played co-op with up to four players, and Zombies is making a return as well. It remains to be seen how Black Ops 7 will land, especially given it's only been a year since Black Ops 6. If these new tweaks to the co-op modes work, however, then we could be seeing Black Ops 7 ranking highly in our best FPS games list by the end of the year.
Here's everything you need to know about the Black Ops 7 beta dates. This includes start dates, end dates, and how to get early access. As we move closer to launch, it's likely we'll hear more from developer Treyarch. Once we do, this page will be updated.
Black Ops 7 beta dates - cut to the chase
- Early Access: October 2 - October 5
- Open Beta: October 5 - October 8
- Platforms: PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC (Steam, Battle.net, Xbox PC)
Black Ops 7 early access beta start date and time
The Black Ops 7 Early Access beta starts at the following times in your timezone:
- East Coast (US): October 2 at 1PM ET - October 5 at 1PM ET
- West Coast (US): October 2 at 10AM PT - October 5 at 10AM PT
- United Kingdom: October 2 at 6PM BST - October 5 at 6PM BST
- Australia (Sydney): October 3 at 3AM AEST - October 6 at 3AM AEST
- Japan (Tokyo): October 3 at 2AM JST - October 6 at 2AM JST
Black Ops 7 open beta start date and time
The Black Ops 7 open beta will begin at the following time depending on your timezone:
- East Coast (US): October 5 at 1PM ET - October 8 at 1PM ET
- West Coast (US): October 5 at 10AM PT - October 8 at 10AM PT
- United Kingdom: October 5 at 6PM BST - October 8 at 6PM BST
- Australia (Sydney): October 6 at 3AM AEST - October 9 at 3AM AEST
- Japan (Tokyo): October 6 at 2AM JST - October 9 at 2AM JST
How to get Black Ops 7 beta early access
To get into the Early Access Black Ops 7 beta, you'll need to pre-order the game on your platform of choice. You can also subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, or Game Pass Console.
CAN YOU PRELOAD THE BLACK OPS 7 BETA?
Activision has not yet provided any information on when the Black Ops 7 beta will be available. Over on the official FAQ, it's stated that: "More information about pre-loading will be available soon." We'll have to wait and see what the developer reveals, but it's worth noting that preload is usually offered for Call of Duty betas a day or two before they go live.
