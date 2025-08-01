The Battlefield 6 system requirements have been revealed

A beefy CPU and graphics card are recommended

Players should also use SSD storage for the best experience

EA has revealed the system requirements for Battlefield 6 and, if you're anything like me, it might be a sign that you need to upgrade your gaming PC.

Available via the official Battlefield 6 website, the game will require an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB graphics card at a minimum. This is in addition to Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor and 16GB of RAM.

As those specs are just a minimum requirement, however, I can't imagine that the experience will be very smooth.

You're recommended to have at least an Nvidia RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT graphics card, in addition to a newer Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and the same 16GB or RAM.

Although the game will run on a conventional HDD, an SSD is also recommended and should help keep loading times to a minimum.

You can see a full list of the requirements minimum below:

OS: Windows 10

Processor(AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Processor(Intel): Intel Core i5-8400

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card(AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB

Graphics Card(Nvidia): Nvidia RTX 2060

Direct X: DX12

Online Connection Requirements: Yes

Hard Drive Space: HDD - 55GiB

And the recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 11

Processor(AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Processor(Intel): Intel Core i7-10700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card(AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT

Graphics Card(Nvidia): Nvidia RTX 3060Ti

Direct X: DX12

Online Connection Requirements: Yes

Hard Drive Space: SSD - 80GiB

The reveal of these system requirements follows a comprehensive rundown of the game's explosive multiplayer mode.

We also learned that the game will launch on October 10 and be exclusive to current generation platforms including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S. Pre-orders are available now.