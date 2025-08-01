The new Battlefield 6 system requirements will let you know whether the open beta will run on your PC
Time for an upgrade?
- The Battlefield 6 system requirements have been revealed
- A beefy CPU and graphics card are recommended
- Players should also use SSD storage for the best experience
EA has revealed the system requirements for Battlefield 6 and, if you're anything like me, it might be a sign that you need to upgrade your gaming PC.
Available via the official Battlefield 6 website, the game will require an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB graphics card at a minimum. This is in addition to Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor and 16GB of RAM.
As those specs are just a minimum requirement, however, I can't imagine that the experience will be very smooth.
You're recommended to have at least an Nvidia RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT graphics card, in addition to a newer Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and the same 16GB or RAM.
Although the game will run on a conventional HDD, an SSD is also recommended and should help keep loading times to a minimum.
You can see a full list of the requirements minimum below:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor(AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Processor(Intel): Intel Core i5-8400
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics Card(AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB
- Graphics Card(Nvidia): Nvidia RTX 2060
- Direct X: DX12
- Online Connection Requirements: Yes
- Hard Drive Space: HDD - 55GiB
And the recommended requirements:
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- OS: Windows 11
- Processor(AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Processor(Intel): Intel Core i7-10700
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics Card(AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT
- Graphics Card(Nvidia): Nvidia RTX 3060Ti
- Direct X: DX12
- Online Connection Requirements: Yes
- Hard Drive Space: SSD - 80GiB
The reveal of these system requirements follows a comprehensive rundown of the game's explosive multiplayer mode.
We also learned that the game will launch on October 10 and be exclusive to current generation platforms including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S. Pre-orders are available now.
You might also like...
- 'He's probably pissed off' – Dying Light: The Beast director discusses setting a super-powered Kyle Crane loose and dialing the gore up to 11
- ‘No other studio has made this kind of game before’ – Where Winds Meet developers on building the ultimate free-to-play Chinese fantasy epic
- I learned tai chi from a bear, fought a man named Chubby Brother, then caught the bubonic plague in Where Winds Meet – and now I’m downloading this free PS5 game on day one
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.