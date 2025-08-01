Honda's tiny EV makes official debut – and the impossibly cute microcar can power your home too

The Honda N-One e: is unveiled in Japan and previews a global compact EV

The diminutive car will measure less than 3,400mm (133.9inches) in length

A range of 150+ miles is expected and V2L means it can power homes

The production version of the teeny, boxy Honda that wowed crowds at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed has been unveiled and the N-One e: will go on to influence a global, low-cost EV.

Revealed in Japan this week, one of Honda’s smallest-ever electric vehicles will offer over 150 miles (245km) of range on a single charge from its equally small battery packs, while the single electric motor is expected to produce around 63hp.

Designed predominantly for town and city driving, the Japanese version of Honda’s Super EV concept complies with the country’s strict Kei Car rules, which mean it has to measure less than 3,400mm (133.9inches) in length.

It is likely that the European version will sport chunkier bodywork so it isn’t completely dwarfed by the myriad overweight SUVs, but we can expect to see a lot of the features carried over from the Japanese Domestic Market model.

(Image credit: Honda Japan)

The interior, for example, is packed with practical touches, such as rear seats that fold upright or flat to provide ample stowage space for numerous, odd-shaped items.

There are also hard-wearing, easy-to-maintain fabrics and charging points for smartphones.

Honda also says that the N-One e: is capable of one-pedal driving and Vehicle 2 Load (V2L), which means owners can power homes during power outages, or simply top up a power-hungry laptop when on the move.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Small EVs are proving a big hit

(Image credit: Honda Japan)

While it is highly unlikely the N One e: (or whatever the Super EV concept will eventually be called) will make its way to the US market, Honda has said that it plans to introduce a small city EV to Europe and beyond next year.

The company was one of the first to market with a funky, compact EV game thanks to its innovative Honda e. Unfortunately, its cutting-edge styling couldn’t make up for its 100-odd mile real-world range, slow charging speeds and high sticker price.

The Super EV concept comes at a time when battery technology has improved, so the range could be a more usable 170 miles and the asking price will likely be more in line with something like the BYD Dolphin Surf, which starts at £18,650 in the UK (around £25,000 / AU$38,250).

Honda is synonymous with practical, affordable, compact vehicles, with the likes of the Jazz remaining popular among savvy buyers that want reliable, simple transport that laps up short hops without breaking the bank.

While the N One e: is predominantly aimed at the Japanese and Chinese market for now, we expect to see what a more global version will look like at the IAA motor show in Munich later this year.

Honda is also on an EV push in general, with the recent launch of the CUV e: battery-swap electric scooter and the announcement of a full-size electric motorcycle coming soon.

The thread that appears to be running through all of the products is Honda's commitment to excellent engineering solutions and a competitive price point. We might start to see battery-powered models that can compete on price with their gas-powered counterparts.