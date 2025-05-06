Jeep signals the end of an era for gas guzzling off-roaders, as all-new compass goes hybrid or electric only

Off-road giant Jeep wants to continue growing in Europe

Gas-guzzling SUVs have been replaced by hybrid and electric

New Compass is set to be the most capable car in its class

Despite Jeep being about as American as peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches, the Stellantis-owned manufacturer is making waves in Europe with its line-up of electrified SUVs.

The smaller Avenger model, which is available in fully electric, hybrid and petrol versions, has already proven a success story, blending the brand’s renowned off-road prowess with a compact and practical everyday crossover vehicle.

Now the new Compass hopes to build on these successes with all-new looks and a highly electrified selection of powertrains. It will compete in the growing C-SUV segment in Europe, which Autocar claims is expected to be 90% electrified by the end of 2026.

Turning its back on the gas-guzzling image that chunky models like the Wrangler and Gladiator bring to mind, the new Compass is built on the same Stellantis STLA Medium architecture as Peugeot, Vauxhall and Citroen mid-sized SUVs – many of which sport highly electrified powertrains.

The combustion-powered Compass will have the option of "mild hybrid" and plug-in variants, which predominantly use the engine to power the car but either increases overall efficiency (mild hybrid) or adds all-electric driving options for a short distance (plug-in).

But Jeep says the pure electric version comes with either a 211bhp or 229bhp motor mounted to the front axle, offering 311 miles of range from a smaller 73kWh battery or up to 404 miles from a range-topping 96kWh pack.

(Image credit: Jeep)

The most expensive all-electric models, badged 4xe, arrive with an additional motor on the rear axle, delivering Jeep’s famous Selec-Terrain all-wheel-drive and offering up to 370bhp and a staggering 3100Nm available at the rear wheels thanks to a 14:1 rear reducer.

This allows the Compass to climb a 20% slope, Jeep says, even with zero traction on the front wheels, as the sheer grunt from the rear wheels can handle the heavy lifting.

Charging rates are up to 160kW, allowing for a 10-to-80% recharge in 30 minutes, and the battery electric range is touted to be in excess of 400 miles.

The 4xe model also receives improved ground clearance thanks to a 100mm increase in suspension height and a number of off-road-specific touches, such as knobbly tires and a more aggressive, scuff-resistant body kit.

First Edition versions of the Compass, which feature all of the previously mentioned range-topping kit, are available to order now, with first deliveries expected at the end of the year in Europe. Further markets are expected to follow suit thereafter.

Tough cars are the toughest sell

(Image credit: Jeep)

Most automakers are having a rough time getting onboard with the electric revolution, not only persuading customers that it is a good idea, but also making the entire expensive endeavor profitable.

However, there are a number of brands that will naturally find it harder than most, with Jeep mentioned in the same breath as Ferrari, Lamborghini and a handful of performance car-makers struggling to convince customers that electrification is the answer.

After all, Jeep has forged a reputation over the past 80 years for producing highly capable, combustion-powered off-roaders that can go anywhere.

By its very nature, the electric vehicle can’t exactly “go anywhere”. Well, not until someone invents a Jerry Can-sized portable battery that’s capable of adding at least 300 miles of range and can be topped up in a matter of minutes from any, easily accessible charging station.

But Jeep knows that the only way to make money is to chase the most popular sectors, with the Avenger already proving a sales success in the compact SUV sector, shifting more than 2.5 million units worldwide.

The company hopes it will achieve similar results with Compass in Europe and further afield.

Although reassuring the North American market that battery electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains are a good alternative to the 3.6-liter V6 currently found in Gladiator models will be a much tougher task.