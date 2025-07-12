Grab this RTX 4050-powered HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop for less than $650 at Best Buy

Not all gaming laptops are an over $1,000 investment. If you've been eyeing up a budget option for some time or want a backup to your gaming PC, you can get a competent gaming laptop right now for under $650. For its summer sale, Best Buy is selling the HP Victus 15 for $649.99 (was $899.99).

The HP Victus 15 is a great option for first-time gaming laptop owners or for someone who wants a portable gaming device they could also use as a work laptop. This particular HP Victus 15 comes with an AMD Ryzen 7, an Nvidia RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Many budget gaming laptops with these specs cost between $850 and $1,000, so this is more than reasonable for what you get.

Today's best cheap gaming laptop deal

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy The HP Victus 15 is an ideal choice for first-time gaming laptop owners or for those who are using a gaming laptop as a workstation or backup PC. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, RTX 4050 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also reaches up to a 144Hz refresh rate, which is a smooth performance boost for the price. Those specs for under $650 are a great find, especially for the performance it offers as a budget gaming laptop.

The HP Victus 15 is still one of our best budget gaming laptops, particularly for its openness to configuration. We haven't reviewed the latest HP Victus 15, but we did review the 2022 model. In our HP Victus 15 review, we praise its affordability and performance, but note that users who want a more attractive laptop and better battery life might be better off with something else.

The HP Victus 15 on Best Buy, the 2024 model, supposedly has battery life that can last up to 12 hours with just video playback. Our reviewer found that the 2022 HP Victus 15 lasted maybe four hours maximum when playing games, though, so it's likely the new HP Victus 15 falls somewhere around the same mark.

If you'd prefer a beefier build and have the cash to spend, I'd recommend one of our best (and more expensive) gaming laptops instead.