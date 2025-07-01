This excellent early Prime Day deal on a gaming laptop is at Best Buy - save $450 on the Alienware RTX 5070

Deals are flying around this week, thanks to Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale and the 4th of July – and if you're eyeing up a move for an Nvidia RTX 5000 series-powered gaming laptop, I think I might have just found one of the best ones, and it's not at Amazon.



Best Buy's 4th of July sale has Dell's Alienware 16X Aurora RTX 5070 gaming laptop now available for $1,649.99 (previously $2,099.99) on Best Buy, saving you a significant $450 on a gaming laptop that can provide great mid-range gaming performance. While I wouldn't normally recommend an 8GB GPU in 2025, DLSS 4 will come in handy at tackling the 2560x1600 resolution, so don't fret.

It also comes equipped with Intel's powerful Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, so there's more than enough to dive into CPU-intensive applications, thanks to its 24 cores and 24 threads.

It may not seem like the biggest discount ever, as it's still quite costly at over $1,000, but it's definitely worth keeping an eye on; I hardly see many RTX xx70 (or above) gaming laptops fall below $2,000, so it's a surprise to say the least.

4th of July deal: Alienware 16X Aurora

Alienware 16X Aurora: was $2,099.99 now $1,649.99 at Best Buy Powered by Nvidia's RTX 5070 laptop GPU, the Alienware 16X Aurora gaming laptop is the perfect fit for gamers seeking a mid-range laptop that delivers good performance across a plethora of games. While its 2560x1600 resolution might seem like a big overstep for the 8GB GPU, DLSS 4 comes in handy at providing better performance results and image quality in games.

Let's get one thing straight: at the original $2,099.99 price, I would absolutely not recommend the Alienware 16X Aurora. An 8GB laptop GPU isn't the end of the world (although undesirable), no, but at that price, I would expect at least an RTX 5070 Ti (12GB of VRAM) system.

However, at $1,649.99, it becomes a lot easier to recommend as it falls within the same price range as a pre-built desktop gaming PC, and even cheaper than some.

I've been lucky enough to use high-end gaming rigs for a long time now, but if I were just starting and diving into the gaming PC ecosystem, it would make sense to opt for the 16X Aurora or a desktop build that acts as an equivalent.

And yes, I've heard the Multi Frame Generation memes of "fake frames", but I can assure you that after using the MSI Vector A18 HX A9W, it's a great tool for smooth performance – only when your base frame rate in-game is high enough, and I have no doubts that the 16X Aurora will do just that across several titles.