Kick off 4th of July with a bang, with Samsung's Odyssey Neo G7 monitor on sale at 50% off on Best Buy

It's that time of the year, folks, where discounts for gaming monitors are widespread – and no, it's not Amazon Prime Day just yet. Instead, it's Best Buy's 4th of July sale, and there are plenty of discounts I doubt you'll want to miss, especially this one.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is now on sale on Best Buy, available at $499.99 (previously $999.99), with a 50% discount instantly making this one of the best deals for the 4th of July sale. It's also available at £649 (previously £699) on Samsung's online store in the UK.

This is a mini-LED 4K gaming monitor, ready to provide immersion via high brightness and local dimming zones, with the latter producing deeper black levels than regular LED monitors.

Mini-LED monitors don't quite match up to OLED in terms of contrast and deep black levels, but considering the benefit of no burn-in, high brightness, and you're still getting great contrast, it's a no-brainer at such an affordable price.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7: was $999.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is a great option for anyone looking for a bright desktop gaming experience. The Neo G7 has a 43-inch mini-LED display, meaning you're getting better deep black levels compared to regular LED monitors, at a 4K resolution.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7: was £699 now £649 at Samsung UK While its VA panel might be a dealbreaker due to issues surrounding ghosting, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 makes up for it with its mini-LED technology. Its 1,196 local dimming zones produce great deep black levels, at 4K, and a large 43-inch screen size ideal for immersive gaming.

It's worth noting that this is a VA panel, so expect ghosting, but the impact of this will vary. If you've used a QD-OLED monitor like I have (featuring rapid response times), you'll more than likely notice ghosting on the Neo G7.

After using two mini-LED displays (a TV and a gaming monitor), I can tell you that ghosting and blooming are the two main disadvantages that come with these types of monitors. However, when you throw in the advantage of high brightness and great contrast (better than most monitors aside from OLED), it's a reasonable trade-off.

I must admit, a direct comparison is a little unfair, as there are so many local dimming zones mini-LEDs can have to attempt to reproduce OLED-like black levels. So, in that aspect, I can give monitors like this, with 1,196 local dimming zones, a lot of credit.

At this $499.99 price, I'd say it's hard not to recommend buying this display, especially if you're hung up on OLEDs due to burn-in and high prices (because 4K OLEDs are still very expensive, even on sale). I'd be lying if I said I didn't want a shake-up from the usual ultrawide experience, and a 43-inch 4K mini-LED monitor might be ideal for me.