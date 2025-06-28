I'm a shopping expert, these are the only 4th of July sales worth your time (and cash)

The 4th of July is just around the corner, but this year’s sales have already kicked off in a big way. Major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s, are all offering early deals across everything from appliances and summer essentials to tech and garden gear.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been scanning through all of this weekend's best sales, which you can see just below. Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or refreshing your backyard, there are plenty of savings to take advantage of without waiting for the big day.

Amazon, for instance, has announced that Prime Day will run from July 8 to 11, but early offers are already live. Prime members can grab exclusive perks like extended free trials for Audible, Kindle Unlimited, and Music Unlimited, while non-members can sign up for a free 30-day trial to unlock the same benefits. Over at Samsung, shoppers will find major discounts on appliances, TVs, and early sign-up bonuses for its upcoming foldable smartphones.

Meanwhile, tech fans can find some of the best laptop deals of the season at HP and Dell. HP is offering up to 50% off select models, plus extra savings with sitewide promo codes, while Dell has a 'Summer sale' with deep discounts on everything from budget laptops to high-end gaming PCs. If you’re shopping early this week, there’s no shortage of excellent 4th of July sales to explore.

Today's best early 4th of July sales

Samsung 4th of July sale: save up to $1,850 on appliances, TVs, and phones at Samsung

There's no need to wait if you're on the hunt for some serious appliances - the Samsung 4th of July sale has already started. In addition to some of the biggest discounts of the year on major appliances, Samsung's sale also includes a range of discounts on its latest premium OLED, QLED, and Neo QLED TVs. Looking for a new phone? Samsung has also just launched a reservation campaign for its next foldable flagships with $50 of free credit and the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake.

Major appliances: up to 50% off, plus additional coupon discounts at Best Buy

Best Buy's launched its Memorial Day appliance deals early this week and there are literally hundreds of discounts up for grabs on everything from high-end refrigerators to microwaves. In addition to simple upfront discounts, the retailer is also offering bundle savings and coupon savings of up to 20% off with the codes SAVE10 and SAVE20.

Home Depot 4th of July sale: up to 40% off appliances, grills, and summer essentials

Home Depot has officially launched its 4th of July sale a full week early, giving shoppers a head start on major summer savings. Running now through Independence Day, the event features up to 40% off a wide range of top categories, including major appliances, patio furniture, and seasonal essentials like grills and outdoor tools. Whether you’re planning to upgrade your kitchen or refresh your backyard setup, there are plenty of deals to take advantage of without needing to wait.

Lowe's 4th of July sale: discounts on summer essentials, appliances, and more

The Lowe's 4th of July sale is officially here and it should be your first destination if you're on the hunt for some summer essentials. In addition to discounts on tools, garden equipment, and grills, the retailer also has an extensive range of deals on major appliances like refrigerators, ranges, and much more.

HP 4th of July sale: get up to 57% off laptops and PCs for work and gaming

The official HP Store is the first big tech retailer to launch its 4th of July sale this week with some superb discounts across a wide range of laptops and PCs. In addition to upfront discounts, you can also use the code OMNIPC70 to get $70 off all-in-one PCs and the code LEVELUP20 to get an additional 20% off gaming PCs.

Today's best deals

US Deal Audible Premium Plus 3 month trial: was $44.85 at audible.com While the Premium Plus membership is active, you will receive one credit a month that can be used on any Audible audiobook. In addition to the heavily discounted subscription, customers who take advantage of this offer will benefit from a 30% discount on all audiobooks from the Audible store.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 month trial: was $35.97 at Amazon Kindle Unlimited is perfect if you read a lot of books or you can’t settle on just one genre. Sign up and you have ready access to a near never-ending supply of fiction and non-fiction, including biographies, self-help books, and foreign language novels. There are even audio books too although don’t expect the same quantity as you get with Audible.

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 month trial: was $43.96 at Amazon More into your tunes? You can also get a lengthy 4-month trial of Music Unlimited right now - Amazon’s premium music streaming service. Unlike the free tier or the basic Amazon Music Prime benefit, Music Unlimited provides ad-free listening, the ability to download songs for offline playback, and high-definition and spatial audio options. With over 11 million tracks, you're sure to be covered regardless of taste, too.

Amazon Prime gaming: get six games for $100 free

If you're a Prime member, you're already entitled to a free Prime gaming and Twitch subscription. There is an additional perk in the build-up to this year's Amazon Prime Day, however - six free games. The games in question here are slightly older titles from the Saints Row, Star Wars, and Tomb Raider franchises, but they all add up to a pretty hefty free gift. Check it out if you're a gamer!

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy Just ahead of the 4th of July, Best Buy has LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99. That's a $1,200 discount and a record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 77-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

HP Chromebook 14at: was $359.99 now $269.99 at HP US Processor: Intel Celeron N100

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB If you're on a budget and only need a laptop for the basics, you could consider picking up this 14-inch HP Chromebook. It's not a world-beater by any stretch of the imagination with these specs, but considering how lightweight ChromeOS is, you don't need much for a smooth experience. If you're just browsing or answering emails, then this cheap Chromebook will be a good choice.

HP Laptop 15t: was $899.99 now $449.99 at HP US Processor: Intel Core i7-1355U

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB Another great budget option, this 15-inch HP Laptop features a powerful chipset for the money. You'll get decent performance out of this machine, although a relatively small 256GB SSD means it doesn't have a huge amount of storage. Still, for a basic Windows 11 machine, this laptop is a decent choice.

Dell Inspiron 16: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Dell Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-8840U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD This Dell Inspiron 16 features a stacked line-up of specs for an excellent price point. If you're looking for a powerful laptop on a budget, you'll be hard-pressed to beat this particular model with its Ryzen 7 chipset and 1TB SSD. At 16-inches, it's not the smallest laptop in the world, but you do get some exceptional specs for the price.

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a little on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display - meaning it's absolutely stacked for features. If I was looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD No list of Dell laptop deals is complete without one of the brand's well-known premium XPS models. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find anywhere on site is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel models.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for only $119.99 - just $10 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Amazon's early Prime Day sale has a $50 discount on the best-selling AirPods Pro 2. The earbuds sound excellent; the noise cancellation is top-tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Verizon's best-ever iPhone 16 Pro deal is back again this week, with the carrier currently offering the device for free alongside any of its MyPlan unlimited plans. As before, no trade-ins are needed here and the basic Welcome Unlimited plan is also covered in the eligibility. That means it's possible to get up to four devices on a plan for just $120 per month ($30/mo each). In addition, Verizon is also throwing in a free iPad and Apple Watch, although note you will have to pay a little extra per month for cellular lines if you claim these freebies.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: free with a new line on an eligible plan at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's latest deal on the Galaxy S25 Edge offers this brand-new device for free without the need for a pesky trade-in. While you will still need a new line on an Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plan (the more expensive options), it's possible to waive the entire $1,100 cost of this device. The carrier also throws in a 512GB device for the price of a 256GB version, which is another reason to check out this deal.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S25 Plus boasts a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that is ideal for multitasking, varied app usage, and even mobile gaming. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display also guarantees that everything you do on it will look simply fantastic. This best-ever deal is for the 256GB version, although the 512GB alternative is also discounted if you think you need more storage.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1: was $499.99 now $399.95 at Amazon This fan and purifier is back down to its lowest-ever price, with $100 off. It comes equipped with a HEPA 13 and activated carbon filter to capture and remove particles, gases and odors from the air, and can oscillate almost an entire circle for widespread cooling. This deal is also available direct from Dyson, if you prefer.

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini: was $19.99 now $18.65 at Amazon Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug two-pack for just $18 - a must-have for this price. The smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This Black+Decker Dustbuster is on my wish list this Prime Day, and it's $20 off at Amazon's early sale. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, powerful, portable, easy to recharge, and features an extra-long crevice tool for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's best early Prime Day bundle is the best-selling Ring Battery Doorbell with the Ring Indoor Cam for only $69.99 - a 50% discount. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and, like the Ring Indoor Cam, allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer.

Ninja Crispi Air Fryer: was $179.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The Ninja Crispi Air Fryer is now $20 off, marking its lowest price yet. It features four cooking modes, including Max Crisp, Bake, Air Fry, and Recrisp. The Ninja Crispi comes with 4-qt and 6-cup TempWare glass containers with heat-safe feet that protect the glass from cracking while cooking and also the surfaces you're cooking on.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Home appliances are a hot category on Prime Day, and last year, the Shark Navigator was a top seller. The upright vacuum works on both carpet and hard floors, featuring lift-away technology that allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach areas by simply lifting the pod.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329.99 now $229.99 at Amazon One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its health and fitness tracking and beautiful AMOLED display. Today's discount at Amazon brings a massive $100 upfront discount on the slightly larger 44mm size, which is a fantastic deal for one of the better smartwatches you can buy right now.

Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $349.99 now $249 at Amazon If you don't want to shell out for the pricey Dyson Airwrap, Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the Shark Flexstyle on sale for only $249. For that price, you get a powerful hairdryer that minimizes damage to your hair, plus attachments to curl and blow out your hair.