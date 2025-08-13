Get comfy with 20% off all Corsair gaming chairs with our exclusive code

A flash sale is underway at gaming peripheral manufacturer Corsair, offering the chance to secure some massive savings on a range of the brand's gaming chairs.

Right now, get up to 20% off all chairs using our exclusive Corsair promo code US-CHAIRS20.

The sale includes the much-loved TC500 LUXE Gaming Chair, which is our five-star favorite. We labeled it "A throne fit for anyone". If you're after something a little more budget-friendly, then the TC100 RELAXED Gaming Chair is a great alternative. Scroll down for more details on our favorite picks.

Today's best Corsair gaming chair deals

Why we love Corsair

We love Corsair not only for the high-performing products but also because of their excellent customer service. With Corsair XP Care, customers can extend the warranty up to five years for any product.

The Corsair returns policy is also very generous, with customers able to return items within 60 days of receiving them if they are unhappy.

Corsair's customer service department is always on hand if you have any problems. You can call them at +1 888-222-4346, and there is also a Customer Support Portal available through their website, which offers online support. Finally, you can find the brand on social media. XP Care customers also have exclusive 24/7 customer support which can be accessed through their account.