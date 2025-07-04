Sales events are, almost without doubt, the best times of year to go for your big gaming purchases - and gaming chairs are no different.

And even the week before Prime Day doesn't seem to stop retailers and brands from offering superb deals - and we've got three from Razer right here.

The best and most bombastic offering is a huge 38% price cut on the Razer Iskur V2, which Razer is now selling for $399.99 at its own webstore (was $649.99). This is a huge discount and takes the chair down to a new record low.

Alternatively, you can look toward the brand's Enki lineup, and pick up the original Razer Enki for $449.99 at Razer (was $499.99), or go for the entry-level chair in the series, the Enki X, for $349.99 (down from $399.99).

If you've been after a gaming chair, and eyeing one up this Amazon Prime Day, then these are some serious contenders for your hard-earned cash.

Razer Iskur V2: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Razer Offering a huge 38% off, this is the biggest price cut of the three deals we're highlighting here, and it gets you the super Iskur V2 for its lowest-ever price!

Razer Enki: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Razer A tidy 10% saving on the Razer Enki is very welcome as an early Prime Day gaming chair deal. It isn't quite a lowest-ever price as far as we can tell, but it's a solid saving nonetheless if you've been eyeing it up.

Razer Enki X: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Razer If you're looking to save as much as you can or spend the least that you can on a Razer gaming chair, then this is the deal to go for today, which saves you a neat 50 bucks off the Enki X seat. This looks to have been cheaper only once before, and that was for Black Friday and the holidays, so you can have confidence going for this deal.

Razer's seats are always worthy of your attention, and many give the best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs a run for their money. These are no different, and you'll have no regrets going for the Iskur V2, Enki, or Enki X.

You can see prices for all three chairs wherever you are in the world and even more early Amazon Prime Day deals below.

Today's best early Prime Day Razer gaming chair deals