Sales events are, almost without doubt, the best times of year to go for your big gaming purchases - and gaming chairs are no different.
And even the week before Prime Day doesn't seem to stop retailers and brands from offering superb deals - and we've got three from Razer right here.
• See all of today's best Amazon deals
The best and most bombastic offering is a huge 38% price cut on the Razer Iskur V2, which Razer is now selling for $399.99 at its own webstore (was $649.99). This is a huge discount and takes the chair down to a new record low.
Alternatively, you can look toward the brand's Enki lineup, and pick up the original Razer Enki for $449.99 at Razer (was $499.99), or go for the entry-level chair in the series, the Enki X, for $349.99 (down from $399.99).
If you've been after a gaming chair, and eyeing one up this Amazon Prime Day, then these are some serious contenders for your hard-earned cash.
Offering a huge 38% off, this is the biggest price cut of the three deals we're highlighting here, and it gets you the super Iskur V2 for its lowest-ever price!
A tidy 10% saving on the Razer Enki is very welcome as an early Prime Day gaming chair deal. It isn't quite a lowest-ever price as far as we can tell, but it's a solid saving nonetheless if you've been eyeing it up.
If you're looking to save as much as you can or spend the least that you can on a Razer gaming chair, then this is the deal to go for today, which saves you a neat 50 bucks off the Enki X seat. This looks to have been cheaper only once before, and that was for Black Friday and the holidays, so you can have confidence going for this deal.
Razer's seats are always worthy of your attention, and many give the best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs a run for their money. These are no different, and you'll have no regrets going for the Iskur V2, Enki, or Enki X.
You can see prices for all three chairs wherever you are in the world and even more early Amazon Prime Day deals below.
Today's best early Prime Day Razer gaming chair deals
Amazon's early Prime Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.