This is the Prime Day deal I've been waiting for - finally, the Branch Verve office chair is discounted down from $599 to $501 at Amazon.

The Verve has long sat in the number one slot in my guide to the best office chairs. For me, it's the perfect balance of style and comfort - it looks great in any workspace (and it's available in a range of colors), while remaining impressively ergonomic for those long hours sitting at your desk.

I've covered Prime Day for years, and I generally don't see this chair discounted at any other time outside of Black Friday, so if you're looking for a new office chair, now is the ideal time to check it out.

For a cheaper alternative, the Branch Ergonomic Chair has also seen a price cut over Prime Day, bringing the cost down from $349 to $297 at Amazon.

Branch Verve office chair: was $599 now $501 at Amazon Save $98 The Branch Verve has been my #1 choice office chair for a long time now. Comfortable, adjustable, and stylish, it combines everything most users will want from a sleek, sophisticated seat. Rarely on sale outside of Prime Day and Black Friday, it's the deal I've been most looking forward to, and Branch didn't disappoint.

When it comes to Prime Day deals, this is the one I wait for every year. The Verve chair from Branch is just an incredible desk seat, combining good looks and function. It's smart, stylish, and supportive where it counts, making it a top choice for those looking for all-day comfort.

In our Branch Verve review, we found it was well-suited for both work and play, with our reviewer Michelle never once experiencing back fatigue or pain in this chair, even while using it for up to 10 to 12 hours a day. Lumbar support is adjustable, and general chair adjustments are easy to make and fine-tune for maximum comfort, which is helped by the foam, fabric, and mesh combo for both breathability and plushness.

All in all, this is the office chair I recommend when asked - and the Prime Day price-cut makes it even more attractive.

