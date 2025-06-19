Amazon cuts up to 35% off standing desks in early Prime Day sale - here are 11 deals worth grabbing ASAP

Amazon has dropped the prices on a wide range of standing desks in an early Prime Day sale, making it a great time to upgrade your home office.

There are some great deals to be had right now. For example, the Flexispot 48" x 24" EN1 standing desk is now just $109.98, a 35% discount from its standard $169.99 price. The Marsail 47.24" x 23.62" Electric Standing Desk is down to $75.59, saving you 10% off the regular $83.99 price.

Standing desks are known to promote better posture, reduce back pain, and improve energy levels throughout the day, all while offering a more flexible and ergonomic work setup - so whether you need a simple ergonomic upgrade or a more spacious workstation, this standing desk sale on Amazon has something for everyone.

Also check out our roundup of the best standing desks you can buy right now, as well as the best standing desk converters available.

Best standing desk deals on Amazon

Marsail 47.24" x 23.62" Electric Standing Desk: was $83.99 now $75.59 at Amazon The 47.24" x 23.62" Marsail Electric Standing Desk combines style, function, and ergonomics for the modern home office. Its quiet, energy-efficient motor adjusts height from 27.5" to 46.7" with four memory presets for seamless sit-stand transitions. A side storage pocket and headphone hook keep essentials organized, while the CARB-certified, scratch-resistant surface ensures durability.

Flexispot 48" x 24" EN1 standing desk: was $169.99 now $109.98 at Amazon The Flexispot EN1 standing desk offers a sleek, one-piece 48" x 24" desktop for a seamless look and improved stability. Easy to assemble, its quiet electric motor adjusts height from 28.9" to 46.5", with four programmable presets for effortless transitions between sitting and standing. Built with a sturdy steel frame, it supports up to 154lbs.

Siago 48" x 24" Electric Standing Desk: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Siago Electric Standing Desk offers a spacious 48" x 24" workspace with integrated cable management and hooks for a clutter-free setup. With a sturdy steel frame and 200lb capacity, it ensures rock-solid stability even at full height. Easily adjust from 27.95" to 45.67" with a quiet motor and 3 memory presets. Built to last, this desk combines ergonomic design, durability, and convenience.

Huanuo 48" x 24" Electric Standing Desk: was $159.99 now $109.98 at Amazon The Huanuo Electric Standing Desk features a seamless 48" x 24" one-piece desktop for enhanced stability and a spacious, clutter-free workspace. Its sturdy steel frame supports up to 176lbs and is tested for 50,000 lift cycles. Height adjustments range from 28.35″ to 46.46″ and there are four memory presets. The quiet motor and intuitive LED panel ensure smooth transitions, with easy assembly for home office use.

Fezibo 55" x 24" Electric Standing Desk: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The FEZIBO Electric Standing Desk features a spacious 55" x 24" surface, ideal for dual monitors and office gear. Its quiet motor adjusts height from 27.3" to 45.5", supporting smooth sit-stand transitions that promote better posture and reduce strain. With three memory presets and anti-collision technology, it ensures safety and convenience. This ergonomic workstation is easy to assemble and built for comfort.

Claiks 63" x 24" Electric Standing Desk: was $269.99 now $209.49 at Amazon The Claiks Electric Standing Desk offers a spacious 63" x 24" workspace, ideal for home offices. Its sturdy steel frame supports up to 176lbs, ensuring excellent stability. The electric lift system adjusts smoothly from 28.3" to 46.5" and features three memory presets for personalized comfort. It’s easy to assemble with clear instructions and tools included.

Claiks 48" x 24" Electric Standing Desk: was $119.99 now $99.98 at Amazon The Claiks Electric Standing Desk features a spacious 48" x 24" desktop, offering a comfortable and ergonomic setup for any home office. Its electric height adjustment ranges from 28.3" to 46.5", with three memory presets for easy transitions. Built with a sturdy, industrial-grade steel frame, it supports up to 176lbs and ensures lasting stability. Easy to assemble with clear instructions, this desk combines functionality, style, and durability.

Flexispot 48" x 30" EN1 standing desk: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Flexispot EN1 Standing Desk features a 48" x 30" seamless one-piece desktop, offering a sleek, stable workspace. Its quiet electric lift system adjusts height from 28.1" to 45.7" and includes four programmable memory presets for easy sit-stand transitions. Built with a sturdy industrial-grade steel frame, it supports up to 176lbs. Easy to assemble with included tools and support.

Siago 63" x 55" L-Shaped Standing Desk: was $279.99 now $239.99 at Amazon The Siago L-Shaped Standing Desk offers a spacious 63" x 55" workspace, perfect for home offices, multitasking, or gaming setups. Its smart memory controller adjusts height from 27.5" to 45.7" with three presets and a child lock. Built with industrial-grade materials, it supports 250lbs and includes USB/AC charging ports, cable management, and reversible layout options. The quiet motor and 45-minute setup make this desk a premium ergonomic solution. The sale price is $259.99 but you can apply a $20 coupon on the Amazon site to reduce the price further.

ErGear 48" x 24" Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The ErGear Electric Standing Desk offers a 48" x 24" workspace with smooth height adjustment from 28.35" to 46.46", powered by a reliable motor tested for 50,000+ cycles. Its solid steel frame and aerospace-grade connectors ensure outstanding stability, even at full height. With three memory presets, simplified assembly, and safe low-VOC materials, this desk is a durable, ergonomic choice for any home office. Built-in cable management keeps your setup neat and organized.