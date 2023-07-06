Amazon Prime Day standing desk deals 2023: Tables from $125

Buying US products from the UK? ✅Go to Amazon.co.uk on a desktop PC or laptop

Standing desks benefit health, productivity and mood – so it's no surprise they're popular. And with Amazon Prime Day 2023 just over the horizon, there's no better time to grab a great deal.

The usage of standing desks is increasing by up to 10% yearly, and these innovative pieces of furniture have several big advantages.

Your posture will improve, your back pain will reduce. You can even burn 100-200 calories just by standing at your desk. Research shows that 66% of employees felt more productive and 87% felt more energized by spending time on their feet.

Standing to work improves circulation, reduces the risk of wrist injuries, and even contributes to mood boosts.

We've already crunched the numbers to find the best standing desks of 2023 and delved into Prime Day deals to find the best discounts before the days arrive on July 11th and July 12th.

Fezibo 55" Rustic Brown Electric Standing Desk: Was $350 Now $180

Save $170 The huge $170 discount and rustic design are enticing enough here, but Fezibo's standing desk has a keyboard tray, low-noise motor, under-table hooks and a 176 lb load capacity. It's even got programmable height levels so you can easily switch to familiar positions and collision detection to avoid accidents when moving. It's currently at a historic low price, so it's the perfect time to buy.

Furmax Electric Standing Desk 55": Was $250 Now $140

Save $110 That initial discount is huge enough and a $10 coupon is available to take a little more off. The resulting price of $130 is a steal for any standing desk, let alone one with a huge 55" surface space, memory presets, wooden finish options and a durable motor with sturdy, t-shaped feet. Other standing desks look a little more stylish, but that's a compromise with accepting when the Furmax unit is so affordable.

Amazon Pre-Prime Day standing desk deals

ErGear Electric Standing Desk 48": Was $180 Now $160

Save $20 An additional $10 coupon makes this desk even cheaper, and its 48 inch width makes it a bit more compact and manageable than many of its rivals. Headphone and backpack hooks, memory settings, aerospace-grade lifting columns and it's been built to limit its harmful material emissions, so it does something decent for the environment too.

Flexispot EC1 48" Electric Adjustable Standing Desk: Now $180

The white legs and lighter woods available for the desk surface mean that any keen design fans will appreciate this modern, minimal design. On the practical side of things, the Flexispot has the same smooth, quiet movement and memory-saving options you'll find elsewhere, and an industrial-grade steel frame ensures robust, reliable movement for years to come.

Flexispot EC1 55" Electric Adjustable Standing Desk: Now $240

This larger version of the Flexispot EC1 can have its price reduced by $15 if you employ the optional coupon, and its 55in width means you've got ample space for two monitors and a laptop. Sub-50db movement noise levels keep things calm during the working day, and the desk can accommodate 187 lbs of load.

Vivo 71" Electric Adjustable Standing Desk: Was $400 Now $350

Save $20 The mammoth 71in width makes this the largest desk in our roundup, so it can handle the largest multi-monitor display setups alongside laptops, PCs and loads of documents. As well as being an ideal option for demanding creative and engineering workstations, it has a wider height range than many competitors and has never been this cheap.

Banti 48" Maple Electric Standing Desk: Now $125

This Banti unit is at the other end of the scale – it's small and sleek, and its $125 price drops by $15 if you use the coupon that's currently available to Prime customers. Several different finish options allow users to customer the desk to their home or office, easy control panels allow for instant adjustments and a smart anti-collision system prevents workplace accidents.

Claiks Rustic Brown Electric Standing Desk: Now $160

Most of the desks here have $10 or $15 coupons available, but the Claiks unit has a $30 coupon for a larger discount. That's not all we like, either: it looks fantastic thanks to its rustic wood finish, it comes in several different sizes, it has storage hooks underneath and easy assembly. It's an impressive and affordable all-rounder.

Heonam 59" L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk: Now £180

This is the only L-shaped standing desk in our roundup. That instantly gives it a leg-up on rivals thanks to that extra side space. It's also got a handy control panel, a basket for cable management, headphone hooks, several different size and finish choices and four memory presets, which is one more than most standing desks can manage. There aren't many standing desks that offer this kind of versatility.

Flexispot EW8 Electric Standing Desk: Was $499 Now $399

Save $50 Even if you apply the extra $40 coupon this remains the priciest standing desk in our group, but it justifies the outlay with drawers, USB ports, child locks and a design that can be assembled in less than five minutes. It's an expensive option, even with Prime Day discounts, but it's got a range of practical features that leaves rivals in the dust.

Amazon Prime Day standing desk deals: what to expect

Show more Our research has revealed that Prime Day is the perfect time to buy a standing desk. Our two top choices below, from Fezibo and Furmax, are available with huge 49% and 44% discounts respectively, and big savings can be found elsewhere too. There's a 20% discount on the Flexispot EW8, a 13% drop on the VIVO and an 11% reduction on the ErGear, and six out of the ten products we've picked out here can be discounted even further if you use the coupons that are currently available for Amazon Prime customers. Most of the desks here have remained consistent in price lately, too, and most of them have never been so cheap. The Banti used to cost nearly $200 rather than $125, for instance, the pricey VIVO hit the market at an even higher $449 when it was first released. In short, then, it's a very good time to buy a standing desk. We'd also argue that the consistent pricing and frequent price reductions mean that the standing desk market is offering better bargains than the normal desk and office chair markets. That's wonderful news for anyone who wants a standing desk. The other bit of good news is that the market's desk manufacturers are all delivering similar ranges of features in similar form factors, so it should be pretty easy for you to pick out a desk you need – find a unit with the finish and size that you require and you'll probably get a broad height range, programmable height levels, collision detection and a couple of storage hooks underneath. You'll only need to do a bit more research if you want rarer features like USB ports, cable-tidying ability or keyboard and monitor stands. There are other things to remember if you're searching for a desk deal. Furniture is often available in a bundle that further improves value, so you can add a compatible chair or a cabinet. Watch for coupons, and create alerts for lightning deals if you're really committed. And because Prime Day is so important, other retailers also offer similar discounts, so shop around if you really want to ensure you're getting the best price.

Amazon Prime Day standing desk deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to get Prime Day standing desk deals? You'll always need a Prime subscription to get the best out of Prime Day, but you don't have to spend any extra cash if you're not already a member because there's a thirty-day free trial available if you've not signed up in the past year. Join using that scheme, take advantage of the deals and don't sign up if you're not interested – easy.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member? You need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get access to Prime Day deals, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year. It used to be $12.99 per month or $119 per year but there was a price hike last year. However, new subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to buy the deals. You can only use this if you've never been a member before, so it won't be available if you've used it already or if you've signed up for Amazon Prime in the past. While on the free trial, you get all the other membership benefits including free shipping, access to Prime Video and much more. Do read our Amazon Prime review for full coverage of what you get as part of a membership. That can help you decide if you want to cancel Amazon Prime once your free trial has ended to avoid being charged the monthly fee.