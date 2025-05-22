Hurry! My top-rated standing desk gets a massive discount in the Memorial Day sales but the deal ends soon

Our top-rated standing desk sees a big discount over Memorial Day, with the FlexiSpot E7 with chipboard top now $380 (was $580). You'll need to act fast though, as this deal ends in less than 24 hours.

There are a host of other tabletop options available in the sale, including bamboo, solid wood, and chipboard with drawers. And if you only want the frame, that’s been discounted from $480 to $300. Both the 48in and 55in desk sizes are part of this year’s Memorial Day sales.

I’m also seeing savings in the UK for the same model, where the E7 standing desk is now £340 (was £460). Like in the US, a range of tabletop colors and sizes have also been discounted.

Today’s best FlexiSpot E7 standing desk deal

FlexiSpot E7: was $580 now $380 at FlexiSpot Inc. The FlexiSpot E7 is our top choice for anyone who needs a standing desk. It’s simple to use, quick to lower and rise, and boasts all the essentials (and a bit more) for those looking for an office or home office desk. We really enjoyed our time reviewing this mid-range model, and ultimately found it difficult to criticize because it delivers everything we want from a height-adjustable desk. Beyond the usual array of memory presets and anti-collision features, what I especially like here is the generous 15-year warranty.

In the UK the FlexiSpot E7 with white tabletop was £460 now £340 at FlexiSpot

The FlexiSpot E7 has long been my top pick for best standing desk overall. To me, it does everything a standing desk should do - offering good stability and a range of heights with quiet operation for those using it in shared workspaces. In our review, we wondered if it might be the perfect desk for the home office (or even the office). The answer is a resounding yes.

All the key features I look for in a standing desk are on display here, like anti-collision detection, a programmable control panel with USB charging port, dual-motor legs for faster elevation and descent, and casters for moving it into position.

Specs-wise, this desk has a height range running between 22.8in and 48.4in (58 - 123cm), with a lifting capacity of 355lb (161kg). FlexiSpot says it can support the weight of two people, so it’s not going to struggle when you load it up with a laptop, desktop, monitors, and more. We certainly had no issues in this department during our time testing it out.

Overall, we found the E7 functional, practical, and large enough for almost any kind of work set-up without dominating the office.

As above, with these models, I’ve included the price of the frame and the cheapest tabletop option so you’re getting the full set-up right out of the box. However, the standalone frames are cheaper - I’m just convinced most people only want a set of motorized legs.

FlexiSpot E5: was $460 now $280 at FlexiSpot Inc. The E5 is a great budget choice if you want to save a little more on a standing desk. This is a stable desk with a three-memory programmable control panel and a USB charging port. There’s anti-collision detection here, and a maximum load capacity of 287lbs (130kg) and a height range of 23.6in to 49.2in (60 - 125cm).

In the UK the FlexiSpot E5 was £380 now £260 at FlexiSpot

FlexiSpot E7 Plus: was $910 now $590 at FlexiSpot Inc. If you prefer a more traditional design, the four-legged FlexiSpot E7 Plus standing desk is also part of a flash sale that ends soon. This was another desk that really impressed us in our review, where we highlighted its stability, durability, and a high maximum weight capacity.

In the UK the FlexiSpot E7 Plus with white top was £650 now £500 at FlexiSpot

FlexiSpot E7 Pro: was $699 now $599 at FlexiSpot Inc. This is a 5-star standing desk for me, with our review noting that it capably blends an elegant style with total functionality. Our reviewer, Collin, called it a dream to use. He also loved the four-memory presets, stability, and durability of the materials. Lifting capacity is an impressive 440lb (200kg) and a 25.0in to 50.6in height range.

In the UK the FlexiSpot E7 Pro was £530 now £430 at FlexiSpot

FlexiSpot E7L: was $880 now $530 at FlexiSpot Inc. The E7L is an L-shaped standing desk that takes all the pros of the single-top E7 and tacks on a side-top for nestling the desk into the corner. I like the fact that it can be set on either the left or right side. Our review found this one offered excellent stability and build materials, and considering the size, has a solid lifting capacity of 330lb (150kg). Height range runs between 25in and 50.8in (63.5 - 129.03 cm).

In the UK the FlexiSpot E7L was £600 now £470 at FlexiSpot

