Flexispot E7 Pro standing desk review

The Flexispot E7 Pro is an impressive desk with beautiful tops, a massive lifting capacity, an incredible height range, and a sturdy frame. Despite the price tag and abundance of options, it is a welcomed upgrade to the already beloved E7 standing desk.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Flexispot has created many great desks and has an excellent reputation for producing high-quality gear. Their standing desks have been a part of our best standing desks list for years. In particular, the Flexispot E7 Pro has been in the number 1 spot for quite some time. I didn't think a desk would replace it anytime soon, and then Flexispot released their update to the Flexispot E7, beating out their best desk with the E7 Pro.

(Image credit: Future // Collin Probst)

Flexispot E7 Pro: Unboxing and First Impressions

Flexispot has continued to create effortless unboxing experiences with all of its products. It's as simple as possible, with no frills, nothing complex. Juse well-packaged product in a simple box with minimal waste. Something new that they included this time around is Flexispot's newest multitool. This T-shaped tool had all three needed bit sizes, replacing three smaller tools they had sent along with previous desks. One side is a Phillips screwdriver; one is the larger Allen wrench required, and another is the smaller Allen wrench needed for assembly. The T-shape was helpful and made it much harder to misplace while assembling, though not impossible (especially if you have toddlers "helping," as I did).

(Image credit: Future // Collin Probst)

As with previous desks, the instructions for assembly were simple and easy to follow, with pictures to help show how to build each section. The frame and controller have pre-drilled holes in the desktop, making alignment remarkably easy. The controller has a pre-drilled spot on both sides of the desk and, of course, could be added anywhere on the desk.

Specs Desktop: 60 x 30 inches Height range: 25 - 50.6 inches (without wheels or desktop) Lifting Capacity: 440lbs Leg Shape: C-shape

Once I built the frame onto the desktop, I chose to stand the desk upright so I could move it into my space and decide how (and where) I wanted to mount the power strip and cable management solutions. Another few updates to the E7 Pro from the E7 are the cable management and power options. With the pro models, Flexispot has included a magnetic sheath almost that holds cables between the two central struts of the frame. This cable management solution helps keep the wires that are essential to the desk function tucked away, as well as a few others that can span the width of the desk. I love this sheath, and it is super helpful.

(Image credit: Future // Collin Probst)

Next up is the actual cable tray. It's similar to previous cable management trays from Flexispot, but Flexispot has paid attention to the competition while staying in their lane just enough to be closer to what I wanted. It's larger than the last model, has better areas for me to use cable ties to strap things onto it, and has grooves that allow me to tuck cables in without having to rip everything out all at once. This cable management tray is a great smaller solution, perfect for most.

(Image credit: Future // Collin Probst)

After adding the cable management tray where I wanted it with the desk in my office, I noticed yet another welcome addition to this new pro-model desk. The new power strip is exactly what I was hoping Flexispot would add to their lineup. It's a power strip designed to be mounted and used in these scenarios, not just a modified home power strip designed to plug in a lamp. Flexispot made this power strip to plug in larger plugs, allowing room for plenty of monitors, docks, and others with larger power cable heads.

(Image credit: Future // Collin Probst)

This desk, even with a few toddlers helping me out, took about 35 minutes to assemble post-unboxing. For the quality and how premium this desk looks after assembly, I am thrilled with a 35-minute build time

(Image credit: Future // Collin Probst)

Flexispot E7 Pro: Design and Build Quality

I've reviewed a plethora of the best office desks for sitting and standing at work. Some have been great, some have been cheap, and plenty have been bamboo or other materials besides solid wood. I have nothing against bamboo or a sleek fingerprint-resistant laminate top. However, this time around, I was ready for a solid walnut top.

Sadly, Flexispot doesn't offer the 60 x 30-inch desktop size in solid walnut, so I opted for the "Solid Wood Texture" desktop in a black walnut finish instead. According to Flexispot, this hybrid made from a core of poplar and eucalyptus makes the desk far more robust than the straight-joint compound of a solid wood desk. It looks, feels, and weighs like it's the real deal while being scientifically stronger - I'll count that as a win. I also chose the black frame and caster wheels to match my primarily black and walnut aesthetic in my office.

(Image credit: Future // Collin Probst)

The E7 has a lifting capacity of 355 lbs. The E7 Pro's lifting capacity has skyrocketed to 85 lbs and now has a capacity of 440 lbs while keeping some of the best height-adjustable ranges I have yet to see. This desk can rise from 25" of clearance to 50.6 inches without casters or desktop measurements taken into account. That means that at 6 ft 1 inches tall, I can very comfortably set this desk to my preferred standing height without having to slouch even a little bit, as I have to with some other desks I own.

Another change from the E7 series desk is the leg shape. On the E7, the legs were a classic T-shape frame with the leg in the center of the feet. The E7 Pro has a C-shaped leg, meaning that the leg is a bit further back on the feet and frame, about 70% back on the desk, splitting the depth of the feet and desk about 70/30. In most scenarios, you won't notice this. But I have seen it when sliding my legs in and out on certain occasions, and I've noticed that I like the look a bit more. By design, I have chosen black legs to disappear a bit, but when I do see the legs, I am starting to prefer the C-shape.

The last thing about the build quality of this desk is that it is precisely what I had hoped it would be. Everything works, everything is intuitive to use (more on this later), the setup was easy, there is no creaking, the desk is quiet, and it feels like it will last for years. This desk is premium, and it shows.

(Image credit: Future // Collin Probst)

Flexispot E7 Pro: In use

This desk has been a phenomenal addition to my workspace and has been an absolute dream to use. The E7 Pro is gorgeous and has incredible stability.

One frustrating thing was taking the sticker off the desk's bottom right corner. Taking the sticker off was fine, but the residue it left behind took quite a while to clean off, and still, there is a little bit left behind. I'll have to scrub it again to try and get the marks left behind after I get all the adhesive off.

I mostly use the Flexispot desk for standing work, for use with my iPad or a secondary laptop, for administrative work, and things of that nature. When raising to standing height, I notice how quiet and smooth the lifting is, even compared to my other desk (my beloved Ergonofis Shift), which is modest compared to other desks I have tried.

The depth of the desk at 30 inches is perfect for me because I find it to be just deep enough to give me some separation from a monitor if I have one on this desk, and it feels like it gives me enough room to spread out documents or have several products laid out if I need to assemble or take photos.

Another massive strong point for Flexispot is its simple controller. No, it's not the flashiest or the coolest, but it is by far the easiest. It has a preset icon for sitting and standing, so I never have to guess, and it has two more numbered presets. Lastly, the button to set the height is intuitive and straightforward; there are no random combinations or sequences of buttons to press to lock the desk controls or select the height. I can push and hold the "M" button to lock the controls so my kids don't turn it into their roller coaster, or I can press the same button once and then change a preset height.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Rating Design Gorgeous design ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Material quality Surpsingly good material choice ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Assembly Easy to assemble ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Very easy to use overall ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Practicality Remarkably practical, fits most needs ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price On the premium side, though not terrible ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Flexispot E7 Pro: Final verdict

The Flexispot E7 was already an excellent desk, but Flexispot took a risk and made some modifications to their most popular model, which paid off tenfold. The E7 Pro is magnificent and a welcome upgrade to the Flexispot standing desk lineup. This desk is reasonably priced, with phenomenal height adjustments, excellent stability, impressive lifting capacity, gorgeous colorways, and durable materials. If you are looking for a standing desk, look at the Flexispot E7 Pro; it might just perfectly fit your needs.