Ergonofis Shift Standing Desk Review

The Ergonofis Shift standing desk is just about the perfect standing desk option for most people. With our favorite cable management solutions from any desk we have tried, this desk is a serious contender in the standing desk market.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

The Ergonofis Shift desk is exactly what we look for when determining what qualifies for our best standing desk (opens in new tab) guide.

We have used this desk as one of our main workstations for over 60 days, and we have only one thing to say negatively about it. At 6ft 1 inch tall, our team member who uses this desk most frequently wishes the desktop could lift a couple of inches higher at top height (even with caster wheels installed). But overall, it is a near-perfect desk, priced on the slightly higher side of options, with many factors making this easy to recommend.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Unboxing and First Impressions

Much like other sit-stand desks we have reviewed, the Ergonofis Shift takes quite a bit of assembly. We chose the matte black desktop with black legs, a black drawer, cable management, and casters. Each piece had some assembly needed, though nothing unusual. As we were putting the frame on the underside of the desk, we noticed that Ergonofis usefully included little markers letting us know that the crossbar is being distributed equally within the frame itself - and while this is a simple touch, it is greatly appreciated and something we have never seen before.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Once we got the frame on, we added the caster wheels to the legs and began to screw down the power control box and the control panel. Everything had clear holes where the screws or bolts needed to go, with clear instructions to help guide assembly even further.

Finally, we added cable management for the desk. The first half included pegs for the cable management netting that neatly tucked away cables from the desk's middle without needing any big mounting plate. The second half of the cable management solution for this desk was the privacy screen / cable management solution with an integrated power strip for plugging in power to the back of the desk.

Having that power brick integrated into the cable management solution meant that most people could avoid needing additional power supply for their entire setup. Since we are not typical, we chose to add two more power strips, but that is because we run a lot off of our desks due to the nature of our role.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Design and Build Quality

Ergonofis chose quality materials in every aspect of the Shift desk's build. Though this is the cheaper of their models - the more expensive option being the Sway Desk (opens in new tab) - this is still a stable and high-quality choice. The desktop is soft to the touch and has an anti-fingerprint matte surface. We chose to go with the black desktop to match the black legs, and even with matte black, we still do not see fingerprints on the desk, even when we try. At most, we can see a ring of water or a smudge if we try to make one - but no fingerprints from day-to-day use.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

In Use

We use our sit-stand desk heavily throughout the day, adjusting between our preset heights multiple times throughout the workday to stay active and mobile. The desk moves up and down smoothly and quickly, transitioning to the desired height.

Specs *Specs as tested Dimensions: 30 x 72in / 76.2 x 182.88cm Height Range: 24.5 - 50.2in / 62.23 - 127.51cm Lifting Capacity: 300lb / 136.08kg

Our primary team member who used this desk is 6ft 1in and had no issues using this desk, though he wished the top height was slightly higher. Even so, it was not a problem at all for the past 60+ days testing period.

The four height presets are incredibly helpful. We have this set for a standard sitting height, one for a standing height, one for a perfect size for our tilt stool, and one height that is perfect for us to be able to swap out desk accessories.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

We have tested several cable organization systems in our time, but this one from Ergonofis is certainly the most impressive. The grid of circles is perfect for mounting cables with zip ties or the included cable ties. The included surge protector power strip has nine well-spaced outlets to allow for plug heads of all types and sizes. The second part of this cable organization system is the cable net. This is an incredibly useful way to tuck cables in and ensure everything is out of sight and organized. We love the cable net so much that it will be hard not to have this on every desk we try from now on.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Lastly, we also received a black desk drawer for our setup, allowing us to store pens and a screwdriver on the top slider portion and cables in the bottom of the drawer. It's not the fanciest drawer available, but it's good enough for an additional accessory to a desk we love.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Final Verdict

The Ergonofis Shift standing desk is an all-around fantastic sit-stand desk that has impressed us since our first day of use after assembly. Its cable management is next to none, the tabletop is smooth and fingerprint free, the desk is soft to the touch with a great lifting capacity, and the controller is simple and great to use, thanks to the four presets. We'd recommend this desk as one to consider for anyone looking to get a standing desk for the first time or for someone looking to upgrade their current desk setup.