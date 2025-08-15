I test eSIMs for a living, and this free eSIM from IPVanish is one of the best summer eSIM deals I could find right now

In early 2025, I reported IPVanish had entered the eSIM space, offering Advanced plan members 3GB of free eSIM data.

Following the success of the initial offer, the VPN provider has not only extended but also increased the deal to 5GB of free data.

"Our new customers have loved having a complete traveler’s toolkit of VPN and an eSIM to stay safe and connected on the move. It was a no-brainer to keep our promo going through August, when users are more likely to be navigating unfamiliar networks or working remotely abroad," says Subbu Sthanu, Chief Commercial Officer at IPVanish.

And this time even essential plan members get 3GB of free eSIM data.

Sign up to the IPVanish Advanced plan and claim 5GB of free eSIM data The eSIM gives instant connectivity in over 200 countries. The Advanced plan is only $3.29 per month and includes all the VPN features plus 5GB eSIM data. While the IPVanish Essential plan costs $2.19 per month and includes 3GB of free eSIM data.

Why IPVanish?

IPVanish has long been a heavyweight in the VPN space, and in our IPVanish review,we were impressed by its impressive feature set. But what's got me genuinely excited right now is its latest eSIM perk.

As an avid user of eSIMs for international travel, this feels like one of those “too good to be true” offers… except it’s real. The eSIM is provided by aloSIM, a long-standing contender in the eSIM market.

Advanced plan members get the full suite - VPN protection, a secure browser, cloud storage, and seamless network connectivity, plus 5GB of free eSIM data. While the essential plan members aren’t left out either, they score threat protection and 3GB of free data.

After purchasing either of the IPVanish plans, you will receive a promo code to claim your free eSIM. All you would need to do is sign up to aloSIM and enter the promo code to redeem the offer.

"We believe digital freedom should never come at the cost of personal security, and receiving an eSIM with a VPN purchase combines security and uninterrupted connectivity wherever they go", added Sthanu.