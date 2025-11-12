Jump to:

Early Black Friday eSIM deals 2025: exclusive offers from top providers

Deals
By published

Still 2 weeks to go, but we are seeing some great early Black Friday eSIM deals

Black Friday eSIM deals
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Even though Black Friday 2025 is still a couple of weeks away, many of the best eSIM providers have already started rolling out early deals on their data plans.

As an eSIM expert at TechRadar, I will be tracking all the top offers in one place so you are ready for your winter getaway. Some of these deals are exclusive to TechRadar readers, thanks to our direct partnerships with top brands.

Best Black Friday eSIM deals 2025

Exclusive: Get 500 MB for free and 10% off on Ubigi plans
Save 10%
Read moreRead less

Exclusive: Get 500 MB for free and 10% off on Ubigi plans

<p>Ubigi offers network coverage in more than 200 countries, providing a wide range of data plans tailored for every destination. Options range from 500MB to unlimited data, with flexible durations including one-day, monthly, and annual plans. You can purchase a plan now and activate it when you travel. QR codes remain valid for up to 6 months, so you can plan in advance. Use code <a href="https://go.ubigi.com/c/221109/2146651/27303?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcellulardata.ubigi.com%2Fdata-plans-and-coverage%2Fubigi-esim-data-plans%2F%3Fdestination%3D%26region%3Dasia%26currency%3DUSD%26one-off%3Don%26annual%3Don%23ubigi-destination" target="_blank"><strong>TECHRADAR at checkout.<p><em>Buy if:<p>✅<em> You're looking for affordable options<p>✅<em> You want data tethering<p>✅<em> Looking for regional and global plans<p><em>Don't buy if:<p>❌ Customer support is quite limited<p>❌ No local phone number provided<p>Read our full <a href="https://www.techradar.com/pro/ubigi-review" target="_blank">Ubigi review.
View Deal
Exclusive: Get 5% off on all Saily plans
Save 5%
Read moreRead less

Exclusive: Get 5% off on all Saily plans

<p>Part of Nord Security, Saily provides data plans in over 200 countries and comes with FREE premium security suites. Saily partners with local providers to ensure reliable connections and fast speeds. Prices usually start from $4.99 for 1GB lasting for 7 days. Exclusive to Tech Radar readers- you can get 5% off on all packages. <a href="https://go.saily.site/aff_c?offer_id=106&aff_id=4702&url_id=892" target="_blank">Use code <strong>Techradar5.<p><em>Buy if:<p>✅ Premium security features like virtual location and ad blocker<p>✅ Commitment to customer support<p>✅ Easy interface<p><em>Don't buy if:<p>❌ No local phone number provided<p>Read our full <a href="https://www.techradar.com/pro/saily-review" target="_blank">Saily review.
View Deal
Exclusive: Get 15% off on all Airalo plans
Save 15%
Read moreRead less

Exclusive: Get 15% off on all Airalo plans

<p>Airalo is a reliable eSIM option covering more than 200 destinations. Airalo partners with local telco companies to bring you the best network coverage in the area. Airalo's global plan is one of the best in the market and includes 136 countries. It's one of the few in the market that offers call/text plans as well. With the <a href="https://airalo.pxf.io/c/221109/1268485/15608?subId1=trdpro-gb-8949823044909772400&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airalo.com%2F" target="_blank">code <strong>FUTURE15, you can get 15% off on all plans.<p><em>Buy if:<p>✅ You are a frequent traveler<p>✅ Receive a 5% Airalo credit every time you make a purchase<p>✅ Calls and texts plans available<p><em>Don't buy if:<p>❌ Traveling to Africa as plans are slightly expensive compared to its competitors<p>Read our full <a href="https://www.techradar.com/pro/airalo-review" target="_blank">Airalo review.
View Deal
Exclusive: Get 5% off on Holalfy plans
Save 5%
Read moreRead less

Exclusive: Get 5% off on Holalfy plans

<p>Holafly is known for its unlimited data plans, allowing users to choose the exact number of days they need to enjoy uninterrupted internet access. Users can purchase and install the eSIM before traveling and activate the data right before the trip. Use code <strong>TECHRADAR to get 5% off.<p><em>Buy if:<p>✅ Looking for unlimited data options<p><em>Don't buy if:<p>❌ On the pricier side compared to its competitors<p>❌ No local phone number provided<p>Read our full <a href="https://www.techradar.com/pro/holafly-review" target="_blank">Holalfy review.
View Deal
Udita Choudhary
Udita Choudhary
Content Sub Editor

Udita Choudhary is a Content Sub Editor at TechRadar Pro where she manages several verticals including eSIM, programming and productivity. She also works on the affiliate side, managing the editorial needs of diverse clientele. She has written for publications such as Vogue Business, Marie Claire, and Homes & Gardens.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.