Early Black Friday eSIM deals 2025: exclusive offers from top providers

Even though Black Friday 2025 is still a couple of weeks away, many of the best eSIM providers have already started rolling out early deals on their data plans.

As an eSIM expert at TechRadar, I will be tracking all the top offers in one place so you are ready for your winter getaway. Some of these deals are exclusive to TechRadar readers, thanks to our direct partnerships with top brands.

eSIMs are a go-to travel companion for frequent flyers who want to stay connected securely without relying on risky public Wi-Fi. In fact, a recent survey, conducted by TechRadar, revealed that 40% travelers prefer using eSIMs abroad for safer, faster connectivity.

I am spotlighting the biggest names in the eSIM market, like Ubigi, Saily, Airalo, and Holafly, who are offering exclusive savings this Black Friday. And with more eSIM contenders expected to join in, I will be updating this hub regularly right through to Black Friday, so check back often to grab the best eSIM deal before you travel.

Best Black Friday eSIM deals 2025