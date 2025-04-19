The best T-Mobile deals for April 2025: free iPhone 16e, up to $1,000 off Samsung Galaxy S25, and more

Regardless of whether you're looking for one of the latest iPhones or an Android flagship from the likes of Google or Samsung, this week's best T-Mobile deals are perfect for getting a discount on your next upgrade.

We've laid out all of this week's biggest promotions in one easy-to-navigate page right here and included the carrier's deals on the latest tablets, smartwatches, and even a few ways to save on your cellular plan.

On T-Mobile's phone deals specifically, a couple of this week's highlights include a brand new iPhone 16e for free for new customers and a rebate of up to $1,000 on the iPhone 16 Pro or Galaxy S25 Ultra via trade-in.

Naturally, you'll need one of the carrier's post-paid unlimited plans to be eligible for these discounts. However, there are quite a few ways to save right now, even if you're not looking to trade in an older device via the usual method.

Alongside T-Mobile deals on phones, you'll also find a few ways to save on your phone lines or internet plans.

This week's deals are particularly good for new customers looking to bring their own device over to T-Mobile. The carrier isn't just offering a decent discount on the Essentials plan right now, but also an additional prepaid card of up to $800 in value to help pay off your phone at a rival network.

See these deals in more detail below, as well as more of this week's best T-Mobile deals. Alternatively, head on over to our main cell phone deals page for promotions from other carriers.

This week's best T-Mobile deals

This week's best T-Mobile deals: iPhones

Apple iPhone 16 series: get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's headline deal on the latest iPhone 16 series is a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 - a rebate that's technically enough to cover the entire cost of the iPhone 16 Pro. To be eligible for the biggest discount here, you'll need a line on the Go5G Next plan, which is unfortunately the priciest plan of them all at T-Mobile. You can, however, get a rebate of up to $830 off on one of the cheaper plans, which is enough to cover the cost of the standard iPhone 16.

Apple iPhone 16e: free with a switch at T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering a $630 rebate for new customers who port in a number at the carrier, which is enough to get the brand-new iPhone 16e free of charge. This particular deal is great if you can't simply trade in an old device for a discount. The iPhone 16e, while a budget-oriented device in the range, is still a superb phone with a top-notch chipset and new AI features. It's a great choice in conjunction with any T-Mobile plan.

Apple iPhone 15: $729 $100 with a switch at T-Mobile

Here's another option in a similar vein to the T-Mobile deal above on the iPhone 16e. If you're switching over, you can also get up to $630 off the iPhone 15 series, which again is a superb non-trade-in promotion to consider. The iPhone 15 is a little older than the 16e and doesn't feature the latest processor, but it is a more premium device. The design is more modern, and it also features a more flexible camera setup. It is a little pricier, however.

This week's best T-Mobile deals: Android

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan at T-Mobile

More interested in Android devices? T-Mobile's deals also extend to the very latest flagships from Samsung and Google. In the case of the popular Galaxy S25 series, the best deal available at the carrier right now is the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on the high-end Go5G Next plan. As with this week's iPhone deals, the biggest discount here is tied to the most expensive plan, but you can also get $830 off with some of the mid-tier options, which is still enough to cover the cost of the standard Galaxy S25.

Google Pixel 9: free with a new line at T-Mobile

If you're not looking for a trade-in rebate, then one of this week's best T-Mobile deals is on the Google Pixel 9. This device is currently available for free with a new line on the mid-range Go5G Plus plan. Overall, this is one of the biggest 'non-trade-in' discounts available at the carrier right now and you can also get a free pair of Pixel Buds Series A as a bonus gift currently.

Google Pixel 9a: free with a new line at T-Mobile

Finally, T-Mobile is offering $600 off the Pixel 9a on most postpaid lines right now, which is enough to cover the entire cost of this mid-range device. Unlike with some of this week's best T-Mobile deals, this particular promotion isn't tied to one of the higher-end plans specifically, so it's a good choice if you're on a budget.

This week's best T-Mobile deals: plans

T-Mobile unlimited plans: get third line free

T-Mobile's best plan deal is the carrier's most well-known. It is, of course, the 'third line free' promotion that's been a staple at the carrier for a few years now. Although single-line users won't find much joy here, families or those with multiple lines will be able to get their unlimited plans down to a minimum price of just $25/mo if they bundle four lines together on the Essentials plan.

Bring your own phone: get Essentials plan for $50/mo

A good option for single-line users, T-Mobile is currently offering a line on its entry-level Essentials unlimited plan for $50/mo when you switch over from another carrier. This equates to a $10/mo saving, so it's definitely worth considering, not least because the carrier will also gift you a virtual prepaid card of up to $800 in value to help pay off your phone at a rival network.

Military, first responder, and senior discounts: get Essentials plan for $50/mo

T-Mobile's unlimited postpaid plans are significantly cheaper if you're eligible for one of the carrier's discount criteria. Eligibility for a discount includes those over 55 years of age, first responders, or active serving military and veterans. You can't stack these discounts, but the savings roughly equate to $10 to $20 per month, depending on how many lines you have, so it's definitey worth applying for if you meet the criteria.

This week's best T-Mobile deals: Internet

Amplified home internet: $200 prepaid card

It's not just phone plans that are covered in this week's best T-Mobile deals, you can also find some good options if you're looking to switch up your home internet. Right now, for example, the carrier is offering a $200 virtual prepaid Mastercard with its Amplifed 5G home internet package.

All-in home internet: $300 prepaid card

And, if you want to upgrade to the high-end All-in home internet package, then T-Mobile's prepaid gift card will go up to $300 in value. While pricey, this particular plan includes a handy range extender and subscriptions to Hulu and Paramount+ Essential bundled in.

This week's best T-Mobile deals: Accessories

Apple iPad 11 (A16): up to 50% off with a new line

Looking for a cheap cellular iPad? Right now, one of T-Mobile's best tablet deals is on the brand new Apple iPad 11. This entry-level slate is available with an excellent $250 rebate when you pair it up with the ​​$25/mo​ unlimited accessory plan with 100GB of premium data and 15GB of monthly hotspot allowance.

Apple iPads: get a cellular model for the price of WiFi

A more diverse range of iPads is also available with discounts in this week's T-Mobile deals, including the Pro and Air models. The carrier will currently throw in a cellular model for the price of a baseline WiFi model, which can equate to around $200 in total savings. Overall, a pretty good discount, although you do require a plan, as with other tablet deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: $275 off with new tablet line

One of the best tablet deals you'll find at T-Mobile this week is on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE. This mid-range slate packs in a decent chipset and display, so it's an easy recommendation with its massive $275 discount at the carrier this week. A new line is required, however, as with the other tablet deals on our list.

Apple Watch 10 and Ultra: buy one, get $300 off a second

Both the flagship Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra are available with a superb buy-one-get-one promo right now. While the bonus saving here isn't quite enough to cover the entire cost of a device, you can currently get $300 off a second watch when you buy the first with a new accessory cellular line. If you're not interested in two watches, then you can instead get a $250 off a single device with a paired line.

Apple Watch SE 2: free with a new paired line

A great budget Apple Watch option, T-Mobile will throw in a free Apple Watch SE 2 with a new paired line. While this particular device lacks some of the latest bells and whistles from the higher-end models, it's still a great choice in its own right with a decent chipset, display, and a host of fitness and lifestyle features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: free with a new paired line

If you've got an Android phone, and particularly a Samsung device, then you could instead consider this excellent deal on the Galaxy Watch 7 at T-Mobile. As with the above promotion on the iPhone SE 2, the carrier is throwing this one in for free with a new paired line.

