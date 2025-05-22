My favorite phones are on sale this Memorial Day: the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Galaxy S25 Edge, and Pixel 9
Some of TechRadar's most highly rated phones for less
Regardless of whether you're a fan of iPhones or Android devices, there are some superb deals to check out right now in the build-up to the annual Memorial Day sales.
Alongside great discounts on unlocked devices from the likes of Amazon, you'll find excellent options at the major carriers. Verizon in particular is running a 'Hot Deal Days' sale right now, running concurrently with the wider Memorial Day sales.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been busy rounding up all my favorite phone deals just down below, which includes not just options from the previously mentioned retailers, but also T-Mobile, Samsung, and even Mint Mobile.
Highlights include up to $620 off the brand new Galaxy S25 Edge at Samsung (which comes with an extra $50 store credit for TechRadar readers), the iPhone 16 Pro Max free with a new line at Verizon, and $400 off Pixel 9 with a plan at Mint.
You can check out my recommendations in more detail just down below, which include many entries from our best phones of 2025 buyer's guide.
The best phone deals ahead of Memorial Day
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: up to $620 off with a trade, free storage upgrade, and $50 credit at Samsung
TechRadar readers can get $50 in added store credit at the official Samsung Store this week thanks to an exclusive promotion. This handy bonus stacks on top of the excellent trade-in rebate of up to $620 off and a free storage upgrade for a massive total savings of $800. Note that if you've already reserved a device, you may not be able to claim our exclusive bonus in addition to that $50 credit.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon
Verizon's opening Galaxy S25 Edge deal is relatively standard for the carrier. You'll have to trade in an old device to get a discount on this shiny new flagship, and naturally, you'll need a line on an unlimited plan, too. With that said, the maximum rebate of up to $1,099 that covers the entire cost of the device is a little better than the usual $1,000 off we see from the major carriers.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon
We've seen superb Verizon deals on the iPhone 16 Pro Max before, but nothing quite as good as this. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get this device, which is still valued at $1,199, for free alongside a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan. On top of that, you can also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch as gifts if you're willing to pay a bit extra per month for the accessory cellular lines.
Apple iPhone 16: two devices plus two unlimited lines for $95/mo at Verizon
One of Verizon's best deals on its entire site is its latest promotion on the iPhone 16, which is perfect for multi-line users. The carrier is currently throwing in two devices alongside two lines on its Welcome Unlimited plan for just $95/mo, which is a total saving of $20 per month versus the usual rate. On top of that, no trade-ins are needed to be eligible for the free devices here.
Apple iPhone 16e: free with a switch at T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering a $630 rebate for new customers who port in a number at the carrier, which is enough to get the brand-new iPhone 16e free of charge. This particular deal is great if you can't simply trade in an old device for a discount. The iPhone 16e, while a budget-oriented device in the range, is still a superb phone with a top-notch chipset and new AI features. It's a great choice in conjunction with any T-Mobile plan.
Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus a year of unlimited data for $15/mo at Mint Mobile
Looking for a cheap flagship and plan combo? Mint Mobile's current deal on the Google Pixel 9 is offering a massive $400 price cut on this device for new customers. On top of that, the prepaid carrier is also throwing in one full year of unlimited data for just $15 per month - that's half-price of what you'd usually pay. Overall, this is a fantastic deal - only slightly overshadowed by the fact the carrier was offering the device for $299 under the same terms this Black Friday just past. Overall, however, this is still an amazing deal.
The superb Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has just hit a brand-new record-low price at Amazon, thanks to the retailer's Memorial Day sale. With a powerful chipset, class-leading camera, and innovative new AI features, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is easily up there with some of the best phones money can buy right now. Our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review awarded the device an impressive four and a half stars out of five, with the cameras, battery life, and design being particular highlights.
Today's discount on the Google Pixel 9 at Amazon is one we've seen before but it is technically a match for the record-low price. At $649, it's hard to complain here because you're getting such a great device at a price that's more akin to mid-range models rather than a flagship. Note, if you want a more premium (and bigger) device, then you'll also find the Pixel 9 Pro XL on sale for $899 (was $1,099) at Amazon today.
