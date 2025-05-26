Memorial Day sales are here, and it's a good time to score a smartphone bargain. As for my top pick so far, you can now get the Google Pixel 9 for $599 (was $799) at Amazon – that’s a new record low price. You cna also score a deal if you're in the UK, as you'll see below.

That’d be a great price for a high-end phone two or three years after release, but the Pixel 9 is Google’s current-generation baseline flagship – meaning you’ll get up-to-date specs, premium build quality, and six more years of software support for just over 25% less than usual.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $599 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 is now at its lowest ever price on Amazon, meaning it’s a great time to pick up this fashionable flagship. Powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset and a healthy 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 9 is well-equipped to handle day-to-day tasks, multitasking, and AI. It comes equipped with a bright 6.3-inch display, a dual camera system with 50MP main and 48MP ultra-wide cameras, and a choice of four classy colors – if you’re looking for a new Android phone, you’d be hard pressed to find more for less.

Google Pixel 9: was £799 now £561.96 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 is also discounted in the UK at the minute, even though Brits don’t tend to celebrate Memorial Day. Percentage wise, this is an even bigger saving of 30%, and the phone itself has the same specs and performance as its US counterpart. It's an easy recommendation.

Our Google Pixel 9 review found the phone to be a stylish and reliable Android device – its 6.3-inch display is bright and bold, and while the phone’s Tensor G4 chipset isn’t the fastest on the market, it’s still a solid choice for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking. It’s also one of the nicer-looking phones out today, with a curved chassis and bubbly rounded corners.

The Pixel 9 also shines when it comes to software – the Pixel Launcher is about as close to stock Android as you’ll currently find, and you’ll also get deep integration with the Google Gemini AI assistant and toolkit, as well as early access to new Android features through the Android Beta program.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, the Google Pixel 9 is one I’d happily recommend thanks to its great design, solid internals, and today’s fantastic price – there’s a reason it’s on our list of the best Android phones, after all.

And with plenty of AI news announced at Google I/O 2025, the Google Pixel 9 is a good choice as a gateway to Google’s new and upcoming models and features – the saving Amazon is offering here is equivalent to 10 months of Google AI Pro. With all that said, the Pixel 9 is a very capable handset whether you’re into AI or not.

