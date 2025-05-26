As Memorial Day builds momentum, there are plenty of hand-picked Memorial Day sales to consider, but this Apple deal has caught my eye. Right now, the AirPods Max are on sale at Amazon for $479 (they were $549) - just $30 shy of the record-low price.

Now $479 is far from cheap for even a pair of high-end wireless headphones, but a saving of $70 isn't to be sniffed at; I'd recommend putting that saving towards an Apple Music Plus subscription. So I'd suggest not missing out on this if you're after a new pair of headphones and can push the budget boat out.

Today’s best Memorial Day AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $479.99 at Amazon Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the AirPods Max on sale for $479.99, which is just $30 shy of the record-low price.. While still far from cheap, these headphones use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio – and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well, thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, so you can easily wear them for the full 20 hours of battery life if you ever want or need to.

As you'll see in our Apple AirPods Max review these headphones hit different compared to a lot of other wireless over-ear headphones.

"The Apple AirPods Max are among the best-sounding headphones we've ever tested. They're easy to use, and their noise cancellation can easily stand up to the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700," our reviewer summed up.

Now I'd suggest you'd use the AirPods Max with Apple devices to get the most out of them; do check out my roundup of the best Apple Memorial Day deals if you're after building out an Apple gadget ecosystem for less.

A lack of a 3.5mm jack and limitation for Android users do hamper these headphones a little, but they are still very impressive; at a lower price their appeal only increases. Sop consider tis a big reccomendation.

Equally, if you're not a member of Team Apple, check out our guide on Amazon's Memorial Day headphones sale.

