This vomit green Xbox keyboard is one of the ugliest things I've ever seen – and it could be yours for a record low price this Prime Day
No, it's not compatible with your Xbox
If you're desperate to get your hands on an absolutely hideous keyboard, then rejoice as this option from 8BitDo has never been cheaper. Right now, you can grab the Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition for just $99.99 (was $119.99) at Amazon - a small price to pay for something that looks so... unique.
• See some of today's less sickly green Amazon deals
No, this keyboard is not actually compatible with your Xbox. Rather, it's an Xbox-themed PC accessory (that can also work with an Android phone, though I'm not really sure why you would want it to).
The translucent design screams all things team green, and the bright primary colors of the arrow keys give it some authentic retro charm. If you were wondering, this Amazon Prime Day deal does take it down to its lowest-ever price as well.
Amazon Prime Day deal: 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition
This Xbox Edition keyboard has a translucent green design inspired by the original Xbox. It features mechanical switches, RGB backlighting, plus a dedicated Xbox Game Bar button and two remappable super buttons (those weird paddle things).
The 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition is a bit of a bizarre accessory, especially when you consider that it's compatible with PC and not Xbox.
Still, die-hard fans of Microsoft's console will undoubtedly appreciate the unique aesthetic, and little touches like the Xbox button do add a definite bit of flair.
It uses Kailh Jellyfish X, with a hot-swappable PCB if you want to fit your own down the line. The double-layered ABS keycaps should also help ensure a quality typing experience, so it will feel a lot better than it looks.
More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Kindle & Echo
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to $120 of Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: HP, Lenovo & Apple from $119
- Prime Student: six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
- Tablets: iPad and Fire Tab from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $69.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.