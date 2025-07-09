If you're desperate to get your hands on an absolutely hideous keyboard, then rejoice as this option from 8BitDo has never been cheaper. Right now, you can grab the Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition for just $99.99 (was $119.99) at Amazon - a small price to pay for something that looks so... unique.

No, this keyboard is not actually compatible with your Xbox. Rather, it's an Xbox-themed PC accessory (that can also work with an Android phone, though I'm not really sure why you would want it to).

The translucent design screams all things team green, and the bright primary colors of the arrow keys give it some authentic retro charm. If you were wondering, this Amazon Prime Day deal does take it down to its lowest-ever price as well.

Amazon Prime Day deal: 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition

The 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition is a bit of a bizarre accessory, especially when you consider that it's compatible with PC and not Xbox.

Still, die-hard fans of Microsoft's console will undoubtedly appreciate the unique aesthetic, and little touches like the Xbox button do add a definite bit of flair.

It uses Kailh Jellyfish X, with a hot-swappable PCB if you want to fit your own down the line. The double-layered ABS keycaps should also help ensure a quality typing experience, so it will feel a lot better than it looks.

