Prime Day is in full swing now, and I'm absolutely delighted to see a fantastic discount for the Hyperkin Duke wired controller. This OG Xbox pad recreation - designed for modern Xbox consoles - has dropped to $57.70 (was $89.99) at Amazon, making for a hefty $32 saving.

As far as this Amazon Prime Day deal goes, it's not the deepest discount we've seen for the Hyperkin Duke - that being around $42 a couple of years ago. But 36% off here is still a fine deal, especially if you've got a hankering for playing classic Xbox games in a suitably nostalgic manner.

The Hyperkin Duke is modeled after the original Xbox console's notoriously beefy gamepad. Called the 'Duke' for its relatively large size compared to the likes of the DualShock 2 and the GameCube controller, it's actually a great size for players with larger hands and provides a comfortable grip there.

Aside from the change to a USB-C port and the addition of two bumper buttons for modern games, the Duke is a faithful recreation. The thumbsticks rock a very similar design, and it even has those black and white buttons, which do work as intended on original Xbox titles played via backwards compatibility.

Due to its unorthodox nature, you won't find it in our best Xbox controllers guide, but if you've got a hankering for some classic Xbox titles, including Crimson Skies, Jade Empire, or Panzer Dragoon Orta, you can do so as faithfully as possible with the Hyperkin Duke.

