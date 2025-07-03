Xbox Wireless Controller deals are a dime a dozen these days, but it's not often two of its most eye-catching colorways receive such huge discounts. Especially just before Prime Day. Right now, the Shock Blue model is just $46.50 (was $69.99) at Amazon, while the Velocity Green variant is $46.99 (was $69.99) when you apply a coupon on the store page.

These are the best rates we've seen for these two Xbox Wireless Controller colorways all year, and it bodes well that we're seeing them just ahead of next week's Amazon Prime Day deals.

Unfortunately, it does look like most other colorways currently aren't in stock at Amazon, or are otherwise undiscounted. But naturally, we'll be keeping a close eye on the whole lot over the course of next week.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals

It's hard to not recommend the Xbox Wireless Controller when it's on sale. As old as it is, it's still an incredibly reliable gamepad that sports great build quality and long-lasting battery life, especially when paired with an Xbox Play & Charge Kit, allowing you to ditch the need to swap AA batteries every so often.

It remains one of the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers on the market for its affordability during sales periods and overall reliability during gaming sessions. As pick-up-and-play controllers go, it's simply one of the best in the business.

