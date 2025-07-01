Don't sit around if you were planning to upgrade your Xbox controller on Amazon Prime Day, as this premium pad from Thrustmaster has fallen to a new lowest-ever price.

Right now you can pick up the Thrustmaster Heart Controller for just $59.99 (was $129.99) at Amazon. That's $70 off and a discount of over 50%. The controller is also on offer over in the UK, where it's just £64.99 (was £89.99) at Amazon.

That's the cheapest price it's ever been at the online retail giant in both regions, making this one of the best early Amazon Prime Day Xbox controller deals that I've seen so far. Here's everything that you need to know.

Early Prime Day deal: Thrustmaster Heart Controller

We awarded this controller three and a half out of five stars in our Thrustmaster Heart Controller review, with most of the criticism aimed at its lofty price tag. For its regular $129.99 asking price, there are better options out there at that range - but at less than half price during a sale, the controller becomes quite the bargain.

It's a wired only pad, but offers responsive and smooth Hall effect thumbsticks that are resistant to drift. That's on top of mechanical face buttons and a mechanical d-pad, which both feel fantastic.

It also sports a very, very unique design, with a two-tone black and white front. It even has its own RGB lighting strip, which can customized with a range of colors. The compatible ThrustmapperX software also lets you tweak a wide range of settings, plus map the two rear inputs.

Keep reading for even more great early Amazon Prime Day offers, or to learn the price of the controller at retailers near you if you're outside of the US or UK.