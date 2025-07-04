The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is one of my favorite PS5 controllers, and it's just dropped to a price at Amazon that genuinely made me double-take.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

Available right now for just $129.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro has just received its biggest discount to date. Yep, it's a new lowest-ever price for the premium PS5 gamepad, and I think it's an unmissable purchase at this price if you're in the market for something a bit more feature-rich than the DualSense Wireless Controller.

That price tag is unbelievable value for what you get and is currently a massive $70 cheaper than the DualSense Edge's retail price, and $50 less than the similarly modular Victrix Pro BFG. In fact, to see a deal like this ahead of Amazon Prime Day is indeed quite rare, so I'd say it's well worth checking out if you're in the market for a new, premium-feeling PS5 gamepad.

Today's best PS5 controller deal

In the grand scheme of things, the selection of the best PS5 controllers isn't quite as plentiful as we see on other platforms, particularly Xbox. But when a worthwhile PS5 gamepad shows up on the market, I'm always keen to make some noise about it.

I scored the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro four out of five stars in my review, citing its excellent build quality and impressive modularity (which includes swappable thumbsticks and d-pad) as reasons to buy. Its broad feature set is supportive of competitive players, whether that be those of the best fighting games, best FPS games or otherwise.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best rates on the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro in your region.