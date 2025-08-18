Oracle cuts hundreds of jobs as AI push continues

Oracle looks into the future and sees support ending

Oracle has laid off over 300 workers from California and Washington

Company layoffs have so far been low compared with other hyperscalers

AI infrastructure spend is eating into staffing budgets

Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filings have confirmed Oracle has laid off over 300 workers in Washington and California.

The redundancies consist of 143 workers in Redwood City, California and a further 161 in Seattle, Washington, however further layoffs could also be taking place that are not covered by WARN filings.

A worker familiar with the matter told The Register the figures sound low, suggesting remote workers might not be accounted for – a way of obscuring the scale of layoffs that Microsoft has also been accused of.

"It feels like that happened here too, the reported numbers don't quite match up with what my network is saying," the worker said.

"My estimate would be low thousands worldwide... Supposedly this is just the start, too," they added.

Compared with other giants in this space, Oracle's reaction to economic uncertainties has been pretty reserved. Around 200 workers left in 2022, with some more leaving in separate sittings since then.

Compared with the tens of thousands who have lost their jobs at Amazon, Google and Microsoft, Oracle workers have therefore been pretty safe.

Looking ahead, The Register's source suggests thousands could lose their jobs worldwide with offices being closed and large cuts in India (around 10% of its local workforce).

Artificial intelligence has been blamed for ongoing tech layoffs, but instead of AI taking human jobs, companies are having to allocate more capital towards AI data center expansions, effectively cutting their staffing budgets.

In June, Oracle confirmed a revenue increase for fiscal 2025 of 8%. "Cloud Infrastructure growth rate is expected to increase from 50% in FY25 to over 70% in FY26," CEO Safra Catz noted.

TechRadar Pro has asked Oracle to share further context about its recent layoffs. Any update will be posted here.