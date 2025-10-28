New servers will power Apple’s growing network of US data centers

Each server includes custom chips built to handle advanced AI workloads

These chips maintain the same privacy protections found in Apple’s consumer devices

Apple has begun shipping artificial intelligence servers from its new Houston factory months earlier than anticipated, marking a major step in the company’s growing push into large-scale computing.

The move places Apple closer to the high-performance AI infrastructure space traditionally dominated by companies such as Nvidia.

Apple Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan said in a statement, "Our teams have done an incredible job accelerating work to get the new Houston factory up and running ahead of schedule, and we plan to continue expanding the facility to increase production next year."

Early rollout from Houston

The servers coming out of the plant will be installed across Apple’s data centers in the United States, forming part of a multibillion-dollar domestic investment strategy.

This development is part of Apple’s broader plan to spend roughly $600 billion in the U.S. over the coming years, showing its intent to scale its internal compute capacity for AI workloads.

Each of the new AI servers contains custom-designed chips built to deliver advanced machine learning capabilities.

These chips maintain the same privacy measures Apple enforces across its consumer ecosystem, including its iPhones and Macs.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They are believed to optimize how Apple processes and secures user data while still enabling on-device and cloud-based AI performance.

For Apple, this design approach represents a continuation of its tightly integrated hardware and software strategy, extending it from consumer products into the infrastructure level.

Although the company has not disclosed full specifications or benchmark results, industry observers expect these servers to form the backbone of Apple’s expanding AI tools and services.

The company’s approach differs from traditional data center operators that rely heavily on Nvidia GPUs, as Apple is instead focusing on proprietary silicon optimized for its internal workloads.

This could eventually lessen its dependence on external chip suppliers, although it remains uncertain whether Apple’s hardware can match Nvidia’s performance.

The early rollout demonstrates strong manufacturing efficiency, but questions remain about scalability, interoperability, and the long-term sustainability of Apple’s data center ambitions.

Delivering real-time AI performance at the same level as established GPU-driven platforms will require more than custom chips.

It will test Apple’s ability to maintain consistent power efficiency, cooling management, and throughput across facilities.

Via Economic Times

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.