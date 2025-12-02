New data centers will need almost triple the current energy demand by 2035

New data centers to push energy demands 2.7x more by 2035

These projects put huge pressure onto energy grids

This drives up prices and harms the nearby environments

A new wave of energy demand is hitting grids across the US, with current projections outlining that by the end of 2035, data centers will require 2.7x the current electricity demand - a jump of 36% from predictions published just 7 months ago.

New research from BloomberNEF shows that the massive increase in demand is likely driven by AI - and could put regions under immense pressure, leading to a reliance on energy from rural areas as urban areas become strained.

The differing predictions likely stem from an increase in the number of pledged data centers yet to become operational, and the size and power of the proposed projects. At the moment, just 10% of data centers use over 50 megawatts of electricity - but this is likely to grow significantly, with average outputs drawing in over 100 megawatts in the next decade.

Environmental concerns

With data centers becoming an increasing emissions concern, this news will be troubling to many - especially those in vicinity of the proposed new centers. The focus on rural areas both in the US and UK, could bring destruction to the countryside - and the bill is likely to be footed by consumers for the energy used.

The research also outlines areas in which upgraded infrastructure can be used too - with fiber optic cables enabling the growth. Also identified are old crypto-mining sites regenerated into AI-driven data centers.

‘Today, developers are building hyperscale campuses in suburban and exurban zones, typically within 30 miles of major cities. Virginia led this transition early, leveraging its strong infrastructure and fiber backbone. Now Georgia and Ohio are following suit as they chase the next wave of digital demand‘ BloombergNEF writes.

The pressure these centers could apply to already faltering energy grids has the potential to be catastrophic - with weakened and outdated infrastructure and electricity prices already rising worldwide.