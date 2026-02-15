HTS cables transmit electricity with near-zero resistance using liquid nitrogen cooling

Unlike copper, superconductors do not generate heat or require multiple conductors

Veir demonstrated three megawatts of power in a simulated data center environment

Microsoft says it has invested in high-temperature superconducting (HTS) technology through its partnership with Veir, a company developing HTS data center power systems.

HTS cables are designed to transmit electricity with near-zero resistance by using liquid nitrogen cooling, which eliminates nearly all energy loss.

Unlike copper or aluminum conductors, these superconductors do not generate heat and occupy less physical space.

How HTS cables differ from traditional conductors

Microsoft says it is exploring HTS technology to enhance data center energy efficiency, reduce transmission losses, and improve operational sustainability across its facilities.

Veir’s first demonstration of its HTS system occurred in November 2025, successfully delivering three megawatts of power through a single cable in a simulated environment.

To put it in perspective, an aluminum or copper conductor would produce roughly 150 to 200 kW of resistive heat and need several parallel cables to transmit three megawatts of power safely.

While this demonstration represents a technical milestone, it is limited in scale and does not reflect real-world deployment.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Veir plans to move toward commercialization in 2026, but no timeline has been given for Microsoft’s operational use, partly because the high cost of superconducting materials and the challenge of cooling HTS lines remain major obstacles.

Even at grid scale, HTS deployment is often more expensive than conventional solutions when accounting for cooling requirements, supply constraints, and voltage limitations.

However, Microsoft suggests HTS technology could allow denser power delivery without expanding substations or adding additional feeders.

Traditional constraints require operators to choose between expanding facilities, reducing deployment density, or maintaining current operational limits.

HTS cables, in theory, could eliminate this trade-off and allow for more compact and energy-efficient systems.

The company emphasizes potential improvements in operational sustainability and reduced impact on local communities, although specific metrics or timelines have not been provided.

Despite Microsoft’s optimism, HTS technology is still largely experimental and in its early stages, even though the company admitted in a blog post that the technology is not new.

"HTS remains in the development and evaluation stage for adoption at Microsoft's scale. Right now, the focus is on testing, validating and building confidence in the technology with partners," Microsoft told The Register.

"The work underway now is about understanding where HTS could make sense, and we're excited by the potential we're seeing."

Materials availability, cost, and engineering challenges mean practical deployment may still be years away.

The company’s current announcements serve primarily to show interest in the technology rather than signal imminent operational changes.

Even with progress, data center operators will still rely on conventional copper and aluminum wiring while high-temperature superconducting systems are refined.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.