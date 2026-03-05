The White House has introduced the Ratepayer Protection Pledge

The pledge seeks to avoid the cost of energy from data centers being passed on to American consumers

Many of the biggest tech and AI companies have already signed

The White House has put forward a voluntary commitment for private companies to bear the cost of rising electricity prices due to the increased demand for data centers to power AI.

The Ratepayer Protection Pledge will encourage private companies to “build, bring, or buy” new energy sources to offset the demand from data centers.

The pledge has already been signed by several of the biggest hyperscalers and AI companies, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and xAI.

The Ratepayer Protection Pledge

The pledge outlines that private companies will be able to build their own energy sources in the US to cover their electricity usage in order to avoid passing the costs of energy and infrastructural demand on to consumers. This means that private companies will also have to cover the cost of the infrastructure upgrades needed to meet their demand.

At the signing event for the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, President Donald Trump said, “This means that the tech companies and the data centers will be able to get the electricity they need, all without driving up electricity costs for consumers. This is a historic win for countless American families and we’ll also make our electricity grid stronger and more resilient than ever before.”

President Trump also commented on the future of energy prices for Americans, stating, “They’re not going to be going up. They’re going to be actually going down. In short, America’s largest and richest tech companies will be funding a colossal expansion of U.S. energy.”

How have prices risen so far?

According to the US Energy Information Administration, retail energy prices in the US have risen faster than the rate of inflation since 2022, with the average US family’s electricity bill rising 7% year-over-year since September.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: US Energy Information Administration)

However, areas with significantly higher data center projects have seen prices skyrocket by as much as 267% over the last five years. Whether these areas will see their prices “to be actually going down” remains to be seen.

What energy sources will be built?

The Trump administration has been skeptical of the human effect on climate change, with Trump revoking the ruling that greenhouse gases are harmful to human health in February of this year. The administration has also cut subsidies on renewable energy, and has introduced an expedited approval process for new fossil fuel energy projects.

Environmental restrictions on coal, oil, and gas have also been lifted, with Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) securing $15 billion in funding for new energy projects in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest to potentially reopen coal and natural gas plants closed under the Biden administration.

Private companies are likely to take this as a clear indication of the types of energy Trump would like private companies to build, despite renewable sources remaining the cheapest option even with the cut in government subsidies. If companies were to turn to renewable energy sources it would likely harm Trump’s stance on “unreliable, foreign controlled” energy sources.

Outside of fossil fuels or renewables, there remains another option: nuclear. Long term, nuclear is the option numerous US tech companies are betting on. In late 2024, Microsoft signed a deal with the Three Mile Island nuclear plant to supply energy for Redmond’s AI computing demand, with the plant likely to reopen as soon as 2027.

Meta has also shown its ambitions to power data centers with nuclear energy. The company signed a 20-year deal with the Clinton Clean Energy Center to supply 1,121 megawatts of "emissions-free nuclear energy." Other nuclear options include the use of small modular reactors (SMR), with Amazon pledging to build twelve SMRs in order to supply 1GW of output by the next decade, with plans to supply a total of 5GW US grid by 2039.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The question remains on whether supply chains will be able to keep up with the demand from private companies seeking to build new energy projects as part of the pledge. High-voltage transformers, turbines, and other complex electrical equipment are currently cheaper to import than to build in the US. Trump’s desire for ‘America first’ industry may be put at odds with companies seeking to upgrade energy infrastructure in the US.

How will companies be held accountable?

Currently, the Pledge is voluntary and holds no legal binding.

The pledge does not lay out any mechanisms of accountability, timelines, or provisions on how much additional energy private companies will be required to provide alongside the demand for their data centers.

We will have to wait and see if this is fleshed out at all, or if the Pledge is simply a stunt to improve short-term public opinion by taking advantage of existing individual commitments by tech companies to prevent energy price increases.

There is also the question of additional costs incurred by states themselves. In order to attract investment by tech companies, many states have offered incentives in return for data center construction, such as tax exemptions on purchased equipment and construction, as well as business credits for local employment.

However, the newly incurred cost of having to build and supply their own energy could lead companies to demand additional incentives and rate cuts - which could effectively force states to trade tax revenue for an energy grid capable of meeting demand - especially as demand for data centers outstrips current supply.