OpenAI invests $500 billion into Stargate, funding massive AI data centers

Each Stargate site receives a community plan tailored to local needs

Cloud hosting and web hosting can benefit from predictable operational energy costs

OpenAI has unveiled a plan aimed at limiting the impact of its Stargate data centers on local electricity costs.

The new guidelines will see each site will operate under a community plan developed with input from residents and regulators.

This approach includes funding new power and storage infrastructure directly or investing in energy generation and transmission resources as needed.

Electricity investments aim to ease local energy strain

The goal is to ensure that local utility bills do not rise due to the operations of these large-scale data centers.

The Stargate initiative is a $500 billion, multi-year program to build AI data centers across the United States to support both AI training and inference workloads and handle some of the most demanding computational tasks in the industry.

OpenAI’s efforts mirror moves by other technology firms, such as Microsoft, which recently announced measures to reduce water usage and limit electricity cost impacts at its own data centers.

By funding energy infrastructure and working closely with local utilities, these companies aim to prevent added financial burdens on surrounding communities.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Each Stargate site will have a tailored plan that reflects the specific energy requirements of its location.

This could involve funding the installation of additional energy storage systems or expanding local generation capacity.

OpenAI claims it will fully cover energy costs resulting from its operations rather than passing them on to residents or businesses.

Cloud hosting and web hosting at these sites should benefit from predictable operating costs, while AI tools can run at scale without disrupting local infrastructure.

Reports indicate AI-driven data centers could nearly triple electricity demand in the United States by 2035, placing strain on regional power grids and pushing utility bills higher for consumers.

US lawmakers have criticized tech companies for relying on public utilities while residential and small business customers absorb the cost of grid upgrades.

Volatile demand from AI workloads, such as running large language models or other cloud-based AI services, further complicates energy planning.

Without proactive investment, electricity costs could rise sharply in regions that host multiple data centers.

OpenAI’s community plan also reflects the growing challenge of energy access for AI development.

Large-scale AI tools consume far more power than typical cloud services or web hosting workloads, making infrastructure planning essential.

By directly funding energy improvements and coordinating with local utilities, OpenAI aims to reduce risks to both the power grid and nearby communities.

Via Bloomberg

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.