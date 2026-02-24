OpenAI signs up the world's biggest consultancy firms to help roll out ChatGPT to enterprises

Frontier is an infrastructure layer that connects company data and systems to agentic AI

Four of the world's biggest consultancy firms have been enlisted to help enterprises

They'll help across AI strategies, cloud and infrastructure

OpenAI has confirmed major partnerships with four of the world's biggest consultancy firms – Accenture, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Capgemini and McKinsey & Company – as part of its ongoing rollout of agentic AI systems.

The project, badged Frontier Alliance, will help them to build, deploy and manage AI agents by connecting their systems and data.

In its official announcement, OpenAI explained model intelligence isn't the limiting factor to how enterprises maximize AI – it's how they deploy and integrate agents.

OpenAI signs up consultancy giants to Frontier Alliance

Where the consultancy firms fit is in that they will OpenAI’s Forward Deployed Engineering team to drive enterprise AI adoption.

Speaking about each of the four partners, OpenAI explained that McKinsey & BCG can help leaders define AI strategies and embed AI into day-to-day workflows, while Accenture and Capgemini will help on the cloud and infrastructure deployment side.

"AI alone does not drive transformation," BCG CEO Christoph Schweizer wrote. "It must be linked to strategy, built into redesigned processes, and adopted at scale with aligned incentives and culture to deliver sustained outcomes."

Pitched as an infrastructure layer to link enterprise data, tools and processes, and designed for agentic AI management, OpenAI's Frontier page shows Evaluation and Optimization, Agent Execution and Business Context covered by Frontier, with agents and interfaces like Atlas and ChatGPT running on top.

The four are now working to get Frontier into the hands of some early adopters. It's available to a "limited set of customers," but broader availability is queued for the next few months.

