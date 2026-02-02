Report finds 78% choose OpenAI models, but many are split over multiple families and generations

Anthropic started picking up form mid-2025, with 75% using Sonnet/Opus 4.5

M365 Copilot is still a firm favorite, far outpacing Gemini for Workspace

ChatGPT maker OpenAI remains the most popular model provider chosen by enterprises, according to new data from Global 2000 company CIOs, with virtually four in five (78%) choosing OpenAI's models for production.

However, models from rival companies Anthropic and Google are gaining popularity, with Anthropic uptake picking up from mid-2025.

But more importantly, the data from venture capitalist giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) reveals specific use cases will plays the most important role in model decision.

OpenAI's popularity soon to be challenged by Anthropic

CIOs prefer OpenAI for general chat, knowledge management and customer support, but Anthropic is gaining popularity for its better performance in software development and data analysis. CIOs noted that Gemini performs well quite broadly, but it lags in some coding use cases.

And much like hybrid and multicloud models, enterprises are turning away from backing one single provider with 81% now using three or more model families at testing or production stages. This has already risen from 68% in less than a year.

As for Anthropic, clearly its newer models are proving to be more of a hit than previous-generation models. Three in four Anthropic customers had Sonnet 4.5 or Opus 4.5 in production, compared with OpenAI whose customers still use many earlier models. Less than half (46%) were using GPT-5.2.

Part of this trend could be attributed to model reasoning capabilities, with enterprises claiming faster time to value, less prompt engineering and higher trust.

a16z also highlighted the proliferation of Microsoft 365 Copilot in the enterprise world, which is far more popular than Google Gemini for Workspace.

Looking ahead, most companies are still measuring AI ROI on productivity and cost savings, but employee and customer satisfaction/retention are starting to gain traction. Four in five of the Global 2000 companies expect to break even or deliver a higher ROI.

