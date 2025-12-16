The White House wants to poach tech giants' best workers - new "Tech Force" looks to up the US government's tech skills

The White House will be hiring around 1,000 tech workers for "Tech Force"

Salaries will range between around $150,000-$200,000

Work will mostly be in Washington DC, but some remote/flexible options may arise

The US government has launched a new 'US Tech Force' scheme to recruit AI and technology talent from successful companies in the tech sector, in order to help modernize the government.

The program is starting with an initial cohort of around 1,000 tech workers, who will work on a two-year placement across federal agencies.

Some of the roles will include junior software engineers, data scientists and cybersecurity specialists.

The US government wants to recruit top tech talent

With roles starting as early as March 2026, the White House has made a pretty big incentive to poach workers from successful tech companies, with pay ranges will vary between around $150,000 and $200,000.

An FAQ section on the Tech Force website confirms no traditional education degrees are mandatory, but the "candidates should demonstrate strong technical skills through their work experience, projects, or certifications."

Tech Force also stressed this is not a political appointment – workers will be hired as federal employees and "serve in non-partisan roles."

Most roles will center around Washington DC, however some agencies may be more flexible in terms of other locations and/or remote setups.

Already, a number of major tech firms have signed up to participate in the deal to help the US government acquire top tech talent, including: Adobe, AWS, AMD, Anduril, Apple, Box, C3.ai, Coinbase, Databricks, Dell, Docusign, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Robinhood, Uber, Workday, xAI and Zoom.

The scheme itself isn't necessarily all that new, building on previous models like the Obama-era US Digital Service and the 2022 US Digital Corps. However, the landscape has changed drastically in those years with AI and cloud computing battles continuing to heat up globally, not to mention geopolitical tensions leading the US to want to be on top when it comes to tech leadership.

