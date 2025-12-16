The White House wants to poach tech giants' best workers - new "Tech Force" looks to up the US government's tech skills
The US government wants to hire more tech workers for "Tech Force"
- The White House will be hiring around 1,000 tech workers for "Tech Force"
- Salaries will range between around $150,000-$200,000
- Work will mostly be in Washington DC, but some remote/flexible options may arise
The US government has launched a new 'US Tech Force' scheme to recruit AI and technology talent from successful companies in the tech sector, in order to help modernize the government.
The program is starting with an initial cohort of around 1,000 tech workers, who will work on a two-year placement across federal agencies.
Some of the roles will include junior software engineers, data scientists and cybersecurity specialists.
The US government wants to recruit top tech talent
With roles starting as early as March 2026, the White House has made a pretty big incentive to poach workers from successful tech companies, with pay ranges will vary between around $150,000 and $200,000.
An FAQ section on the Tech Force website confirms no traditional education degrees are mandatory, but the "candidates should demonstrate strong technical skills through their work experience, projects, or certifications."
Tech Force also stressed this is not a political appointment – workers will be hired as federal employees and "serve in non-partisan roles."
Most roles will center around Washington DC, however some agencies may be more flexible in terms of other locations and/or remote setups.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Already, a number of major tech firms have signed up to participate in the deal to help the US government acquire top tech talent, including: Adobe, AWS, AMD, Anduril, Apple, Box, C3.ai, Coinbase, Databricks, Dell, Docusign, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Robinhood, Uber, Workday, xAI and Zoom.
The scheme itself isn't necessarily all that new, building on previous models like the Obama-era US Digital Service and the 2022 US Digital Corps. However, the landscape has changed drastically in those years with AI and cloud computing battles continuing to heat up globally, not to mention geopolitical tensions leading the US to want to be on top when it comes to tech leadership.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.