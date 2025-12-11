Google DeepMind partners with the UK government for 'science breakthroughs, cleaner energy'

UK-bound DeepMind research facility will focus on scientific breakthroughs

British scientists will have priority access to Google DeepMind tools

Google is also committed to modernizing outdated government IT

Under a new deal with the UK Government, Google DeepMind will open its first automated, AI-driven research lab in the UK next year, with a key focus on AI and robotics.

Google's lab will be key to creating new superconductor materials and next-generation semiconductor materials, helping the UK, Google, and the world progress in areas like medical imaging, chip efficiency, clean energy, transport, and more.

For the UK, it means British scientists will gain priority access to DeepMind tools, making it a win-win for both parties.

Google's next AI lab is destined for the UK

The Government explained in a press release that the lab would be built from the ground up to support Gemini throughout. But it's not Google's first big investment into the UK.

Just weeks ago, Google announced a £5 billion plan to help modernize the UK government's outdated IT.

The Government sees this partnership with Google helping across multiple sectors. For example, civil servants will be able to use automation tools to take over repetitive administrative tasks, freeing them up to do more meaningful work. AI will also play a role in education, both in terms of training for children and workload support for teachers.

"This partnership will make sure we harness developments in AI for public good so that everyone feels the benefits," Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall acknowledged the powerful transatlantic tech collaboration deal: "Science and technology are at the heart of our mission to drive a new era of national renewal – and partnerships like this will help us go further, faster."

Besides upgrading public services, the UK Government also sees this as an opportunity to climb to the top and become a global AI science leader.

For now, Kendall will continue on her journey to the US to explore how AI is having a positive impact on teachers and students.

