Nvidia, Oracle, and Microsoft have all announced huge investments in the UK

AI and cloud computing are the main investment focus

Government wants UK to become a cloud and AI investment hub

As US President Donald Trump begins his visit to the UK, a number of the world's top tech names have announced huge investments in the country.

Ahead of the visit, Google revealed plans to pump $6.8 billion into the UK over two years, including a massive new Hertfordshire data center.

Now a range of others, including the likes of Nvidia, Oracle, and Google have also unveiled billion-dollar investments across robotics, cloud computing, and AI infrastructure - here's what we've seen.

Nvidia

First up, Nvidia and its partners have announced an investment of £11 billion in UK AI factories.

This includes the UK’s largest ever AI infrastructure rollout of 120,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

Nvidia has also teamed up with Oxford Quantum Circuits to construct a quantum-GPU AI supercomputing center, and will also set up a research and development center to focus on the development of the UKs AI and robotics industries.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, “The United Kingdom is building the infrastructure for the AI industrial revolution — advancing science, transforming industries and creating new economic opportunities.”

“We are at the big bang of intelligence, and the United Kingdom’s Goldilocks ecosystem of world-class expertise, outstanding universities and vibrant industries is uniquely positioned to thrive in the age of AI. With AI supercomputers powering state-of-the-art models locally, a new generation of U.K. researchers, developers and entrepreneurs will drive discovery and build the companies of tomorrow.”

Oracle

Oracle is continuing its commitment to invest $5 billion into the UK over the next five years by expanding AI capabilities for the UK government and defense organizations, including a common secure technology platform and the Oracle UK Sovereign Cloud.

“Under President Donald J. Trump's leadership, allied nations are increasing defence investments to strengthen peace and security,” said Safra Catz, CEO, Oracle. “Oracle is proud to deliver advanced cloud and AI infrastructure to support the critical missions of government and defence organisations in the UK and NATO member states throughout Europe.”

Oracle will also provide UK customers with access to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Generative AI service, which enables businesses to use pretrained foundational models or custom models to increase productivity and growth, as well as helping with national security.

Microsoft

Finally, Microsoft has announced plans to add a $30 billion investment to the UK’s AI infrastructure over the next four years, including $15 billion in capital expenditures to help build the UK’s largest supercomputer with 23,000 NVIDIA GPUs alongside Nscale.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “Microsoft’s landmark investment is a powerful vote of confidence in UK’s leadership in AI and cutting-edge technology.”

“This commitment will not only strengthen our digital infrastructure and support thousands of highly skilled jobs, but also ensure Britain remains at the forefront of global innovation as we deliver on our Plan for Change.”

“We are proud to partner with world-leading companies like Microsoft to build a future powered by British ingenuity and ambition.”